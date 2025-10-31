Could not have happened without the involvement of Rosatom specialists: Sybiha on Russian shelling of Ukrainian NPP substations

Russian shelling of substations of Ukrainian nuclear power plants could not have happened without the participation of Rosatom specialists. This was stated on the X social network by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

The IAEA has confirmed damage to substations that ensure the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants as a result of Russian strikes. This is another example of how Russia threatens the nuclear safety of the European continent and violates international law. It is important to note that such strikes could not have been carried out without the help of Rosatom specialists. - Sybiha wrote.

He noted that Ukraine calls on the international community to condemn such reckless actions, stop any cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy, and impose sanctions against Rosatom.

Recall

After the Russian attack on October 30, the IAEA recorded damage to substations critical to nuclear safety in Ukraine.