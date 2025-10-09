Orban's Secret Agents: Hungary Under Scrutiny for Espionage Operations Within the EU

A network of Hungarian agents spied on EU institutions. This was the conclusion reached by a joint investigation by journalists from a number of media outlets: Hungarian Direkt36, German Spiegel, Austrian Standard, and Belgian De Tijd. UNN reports this with reference to Euronews.

Details

The European Commission will investigate allegations of Hungarian espionage against European institutions. The relevant conclusions with accusations appeared based on the materials of an international journalistic investigation. Representatives of De Tijd, Standard, Direkt36, and Spiegel participated in it.

Context

The events began ten years ago. As noted, it was then that tensions between the Hungarian Prime Minister's government and the European Commission began to escalate. The network of secret agents allegedly operated through Hungary's Permanent Representation to the EU.

According to Direkt36, an "experienced" diplomat from Hungary's Permanent Representation in Brussels, someone named V., tried to recruit Hungarian citizens to work in EU institutions. The subject of the investigation worked in Brussels as a "disguised diplomat." He was an employee of the Policy Department.

According to the media, Orban's spies used aggressive tactics that are more reminiscent of the practices of the Russian or Chinese regimes.

At the same time, between 2012 and 2018, Hungarian secret service agents spied carelessly. The said V. was exposed back in 2017. Along with him, the entire Hungarian secret service network in Brussels was also exposed.

The European Commission is already investigating Hungary's exposure to espionage

It became known today that the European Commission will create a "special internal group" to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

The Commission takes note of all today's reports that the Hungarian intelligence service conducted espionage operations against the EU and its staff members. The Commission takes such allegations very seriously. – said the Commission's spokesperson.

Comment by former Hungarian Foreign Minister on "Orban's spies"

Former Hungarian Foreign Minister and diplomat István Szent-Iványi commented to Euronews on the assumption of Hungarian espionage. The former head of Hungarian diplomacy called the situation scandalous.

.. the Hungarian government, unfortunately, views the EU as an enemy. One of the consequences of this case could be distrust of Hungarian employees and diplomats working in the Commission. - he noted.

The former Hungarian diplomat also stated that Hungarian employees in Brussels are obviously viewed as potential spies.

Addition

The spokesperson for Hungary's Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels referred to remarks by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, on the Index website. The Hungarian official emphasized that he "knew nothing" about such a case, which Direkt36 revealed.

Recall