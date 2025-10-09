Orban's Secret Agents: Hungary Under Scrutiny for Espionage Operations Within the EU

$41.400.09
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
11:29 AM • 13731 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 30404 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33025 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 21558 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 20135 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32517 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16815 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15696 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16930 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 17774 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 12198 views
Anti-radiation shelters begin construction in Kyiv: first ones built in Obolon – District State AdministrationPhotoOctober 9, 06:41 AM • 6912 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 20590 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 16962 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 17262 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 30391 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 09:10 AM • 33014 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:35 AM • 32512 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 01:46 PM • 65966 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 17273 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 12414 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 29882 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 46983 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 60816 views
Orban's Secret Agents: Hungary Under Scrutiny for Espionage Operations Within the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

The European Commission is investigating allegations of Hungarian espionage against European institutions. An international journalistic investigation uncovered a network of secret agents operating through Hungary's Permanent Representation to the EU.

Orban's Secret Agents: Hungary Under Scrutiny for Espionage Operations Within the EU

A network of Hungarian agents spied on EU institutions. This was the conclusion reached by a joint investigation by journalists from a number of media outlets: Hungarian Direkt36, German Spiegel, Austrian Standard, and Belgian De Tijd. UNN reports this with reference to Euronews.

Details

The European Commission will investigate allegations of Hungarian espionage against European institutions. The relevant conclusions with accusations appeared based on the materials of an international journalistic investigation. Representatives of De Tijd, Standard, Direkt36, and Spiegel participated in it.

Context

The events began ten years ago. As noted, it was then that tensions between the Hungarian Prime Minister's government and the European Commission began to escalate. The network of secret agents allegedly operated through Hungary's Permanent Representation to the EU.

According to Direkt36, an "experienced" diplomat from Hungary's Permanent Representation in Brussels, someone named V., tried to recruit Hungarian citizens to work in EU institutions. The subject of the investigation worked in Brussels as a "disguised diplomat." He was an employee of the Policy Department.

According to the media, Orban's spies used aggressive tactics that are more reminiscent of the practices of the Russian or Chinese regimes.

At the same time, between 2012 and 2018, Hungarian secret service agents spied carelessly. The said V. was exposed back in 2017. Along with him, the entire Hungarian secret service network in Brussels was also exposed.

The European Commission is already investigating Hungary's exposure to espionage

It became known today that the European Commission will create a "special internal group" to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

The Commission takes note of all today's reports that the Hungarian intelligence service conducted espionage operations against the EU and its staff members. The Commission takes such allegations very seriously.

– said the Commission's spokesperson.

Comment by former Hungarian Foreign Minister on "Orban's spies"

Former Hungarian Foreign Minister and diplomat István Szent-Iványi commented to Euronews on the assumption of Hungarian espionage. The former head of Hungarian diplomacy called the situation scandalous.

.. the Hungarian government, unfortunately, views the EU as an enemy. One of the consequences of this case could be distrust of Hungarian employees and diplomats working in the Commission.

- he noted.

The former Hungarian diplomat also stated that Hungarian employees in Brussels are obviously viewed as potential spies.

Addition

The spokesperson for Hungary's Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels referred to remarks by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, on the Index website. The Hungarian official emphasized that he "knew nothing" about such a case, which Direkt36 revealed.

Recall

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
European Commission
Der Spiegel
European Union
Brussels
China
Hungary
Viktor Orbán