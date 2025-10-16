$41.760.01
Partial ban from January 2026, full ban from 2027: Europe announces bold steps to abandon Russian oil and gas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The European Parliament's Energy Committee supported the proposal for a partial ban on Russian hydrocarbons from 2026 and a full ban from 2027. Penalties for non-compliance are envisaged.

Partial ban from January 2026, full ban from 2027: Europe announces bold steps to abandon Russian oil and gas

The European Parliament's Energy Committee on Thursday supported a new proposal to abandon Russian oil and gas. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, EFE, and the page of Jutta Paulus, a Member of the European Parliament.

Details

MEPs propose to introduce a partial ban on Russian hydrocarbons from January 1, 2026, and to move to a complete ban on long-term contracts for Russian oil and gas from January 1, 2027.

Earlier, the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade and the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy today approved a complete ban on the import of Russian oil and gas. The start of negotiations with EU member states was agreed upon.

Comments

I welcome the broad support of my colleagues for this important proposal, which provides for a ban on all imports of Russian oil and gas into the EU from January 1, 2026. We have strengthened the European Commission's initial legislative proposal by including oil and petroleum products, ending long-term contracts a year earlier — from January 1, 2027 — and adding penalties for non-compliance, as well as canceling exceptions for Slovakia and Hungary.

- said MEP Inese Vaidere, parliamentary negotiator on the rules in the Committee on International Trade.

Another comment is from MEP Jutta Paulus.

With this vote, Parliament makes it clear: Europe can no longer allow Putin to blackmail it. We want to end our dependence on his fossil fuels and shape the transition to a clean, safe, and democratic energy future. This decision is more than a response to Russia's aggressive war. It is a strategic step towards Europe's independence. This is not about new dependencies on fossil fuels, but about renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. In this way, we simultaneously strengthen peace, security, and climate protection. I am very confident that negotiations with member states will proceed quickly.

- Jutta Paulus, Green Group negotiator on energy security.

Determination and doubts

The European Parliament also calls for the introduction of strict penalties of at least 5% of annual turnover for companies that do not comply with the regulation.

At the same time, some European sources doubt that the EU will commit to such ambitious deadlines.

EU diplomats said it was unlikely that governments would agree to move the ban a year earlier. However, on the other hand, EU lawmakers could use this demand as leverage to secure other changes in negotiations, Reuters writes.

Recall

Indian authorities commented on Donald Trump's words about refusing Russian oil.

Russia's refined fuel exports fell to their lowest level since the start of the full-scale war, amounting to 1.88 million barrels per day in the first 10 days of October.

