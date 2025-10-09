Zelenskyy announced the intensification of long-range sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is now necessary to be much more active in everything related to the preparation and implementation of long-range sanctions against Russia, because the more effective Ukraine is in long-range capabilities, the faster peace can be achieved. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Military issues. We discussed in great detail with the military command the use of our long-range weapons – the use of our missiles, the use of our drones. Some things related to production, supply to the army, training of our crews. The task now is to be much more active in everything related to the preparation and implementation of long-range sanctions against Russia. The more effective Ukraine is in long-range capabilities, the faster we will be able to achieve peace. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukrainian long-range weapons are becoming noticeably better, and therefore it is necessary to significantly scale up their use.

We have clear plans for this in the coming months. Everything must be implemented. Ukrainian accuracy is already visible, there should be more. It is absolutely fair that Ukraine delivers retaliatory, pinpoint strikes, and, unlike Russia, we know what we want to achieve. Undoubtedly, peace. We are not waging war for the sake of war, as Russia does. And even Hamas is already showing its ability to negotiate, but not Putin. For now. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will launch retaliatory strikes on Russian infrastructure facilities in response to attacks on Ukraine's energy and other critical networks. According to him, there is no change in position – this is a reaction to constant strikes coming from the Belgorod direction.