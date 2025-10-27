$41.900.00
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 21355 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 23870 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of flooding
October 26, 11:39 AM • 23906 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 30030 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 23349 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 19737 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 38769 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14445 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13964 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
EU remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

The European Union purchased half of Russia's total LNG exports from February 2022 to September 2025. Hungary, Slovakia, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are key importers of Russian gas.

EU remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas - The Guardian

The European Union remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). This was reported by The Guardian, citing data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that from the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 to September 2025, the EU purchased half of Russia's total LNG exports. This is followed by China (22%) and Japan (18%). The bloc is also the largest buyer of pipeline gas, purchasing 35% of Russian pipeline gas, followed by China (30%) and Turkey (29%).

Hungary and Slovakia were the largest importers of Russian gas in the EU last month, buying 393 million euros and 207 million euros worth of Russian fossil fuels, respectively. France, Belgium and the Netherlands also continued to import Russian gas

- the article says.

Hungary agrees to ban Russian LNG supplies to the EU: details09.10.25, 11:43 • 8226 views

It is indicated that France was the third largest buyer of Russian gas in the EU last year, importing 153 million euros worth of Russian fossil fuels, all in the form of LNG, some of which was subsequently supplied to Germany. Belgium was the fourth largest importer, importing 92 million euros worth of Russian LNG, while the Netherlands bought 62 million euros worth of LNG.

The EU quickly stated that it was moving the cut-off day (for buying Russian LNG - ed.) to January 2027, but how many Ukrainians will die by then? Some European countries were able to find a way to do without Russian imports almost immediately – this should have happened three years ago. Of course, we must hold India and China accountable, but we must also look at our own affairs

- said Tom Keating, founding director of the Centre for Financial and Security Studies (CFS) at the defense think tank Rusi, to the publication.

The authors note that the long-term impact of US President Donald Trump's fight on Russia's fossil fuel revenues and whether it can bring peace to Europe and profit to the US remains to be seen. At the same time, industry observers warn: much will depend on how strictly sanctions are enforced and how those who are still dependent on Russian fossil fuels react.

Recall

On October 23, the European Union officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. It, in particular, provides for a ban on the import of Russian LNG.

Germany's LNG imports reach record levels12.10.25, 18:35 • 11134 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

