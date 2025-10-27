The European Union remains the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). This was reported by The Guardian, citing data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that from the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 to September 2025, the EU purchased half of Russia's total LNG exports. This is followed by China (22%) and Japan (18%). The bloc is also the largest buyer of pipeline gas, purchasing 35% of Russian pipeline gas, followed by China (30%) and Turkey (29%).

Hungary and Slovakia were the largest importers of Russian gas in the EU last month, buying 393 million euros and 207 million euros worth of Russian fossil fuels, respectively. France, Belgium and the Netherlands also continued to import Russian gas - the article says.

It is indicated that France was the third largest buyer of Russian gas in the EU last year, importing 153 million euros worth of Russian fossil fuels, all in the form of LNG, some of which was subsequently supplied to Germany. Belgium was the fourth largest importer, importing 92 million euros worth of Russian LNG, while the Netherlands bought 62 million euros worth of LNG.

The EU quickly stated that it was moving the cut-off day (for buying Russian LNG - ed.) to January 2027, but how many Ukrainians will die by then? Some European countries were able to find a way to do without Russian imports almost immediately – this should have happened three years ago. Of course, we must hold India and China accountable, but we must also look at our own affairs - said Tom Keating, founding director of the Centre for Financial and Security Studies (CFS) at the defense think tank Rusi, to the publication.

The authors note that the long-term impact of US President Donald Trump's fight on Russia's fossil fuel revenues and whether it can bring peace to Europe and profit to the US remains to be seen. At the same time, industry observers warn: much will depend on how strictly sanctions are enforced and how those who are still dependent on Russian fossil fuels react.

Recall

On October 23, the European Union officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. It, in particular, provides for a ban on the import of Russian LNG.

