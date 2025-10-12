Germany's LNG imports reach record levels

Germany has set a new record for seaborne imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to data from the German agency DPA and the network regulator BNetzA, UNN reports.

Details

According to BNetzA, in the third quarter of 2025, the volume of LNG supplied to the German gas network was the largest since the opening of the first LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven at the end of 2022. In total, by the end of September this year, about 74 terawatt-hours of gas were imported into the country, almost half of which – 35 terawatt-hours – accounted for the third quarter.

The figures indicate the growing role of LNG in Germany's energy system: the share of liquefied gas imports in total supply increased from 8% in the first half of 2025 to 13.25% in the third quarter. Thus, 2025 became a record year for LNG supplies to German terminals, exceeding the volumes of any previous year.

Germany seeks extradition of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream in 2022