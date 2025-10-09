Hungary agrees to ban Russian LNG supplies to the EU: details

The Hungarian government has agreed to ban the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas to EU countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to EUObserver.

Details

As the publication notes, the Hungarian government has agreed to change its previous position on the ban on gas supplies from Russia to Europe. Before that, official Budapest tried to achieve an exception for itself on the issue of banning Russian liquefied natural gas.

At the same time, the main problem regarding the approval of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia remains the positions of Slovakia and Austria.

While Vienna continues to insist on including in it the unfreezing of Russian assets worth two billion euros, which are proposed to be transferred to Raiffeisen Bank International, Bratislava does not support new restrictions against Moscow, because they believe that this will harm the country.

Recall

Ambassadors of the EU member states advanced the bloc's plan to end imports of Russian oil and gas by 2028.