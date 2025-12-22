A ground drone of the Third Army Corps held a position on the front line for 45 days on its own

$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
02:35 PM • 17891 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:00 PM • 15440 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 17645 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
01:06 PM • 20193 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
December 22, 11:25 AM • 19473 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19944 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17502 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13405 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12521 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspectDecember 22, 08:57 AM • 7314 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 26120 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 27176 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 15233 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war02:37 PM • 6388 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM • 17891 views
02:35 PM • 17891 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 27310 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 61221 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 83200 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 117735 views
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 1158 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 5706 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 34077 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 31614 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33965 views
A ground drone of the Third Army Corps held a position on the front line for 45 days on its own

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The DevDroid TW 12.7 ground robotic complex performed tasks on the front line for a month and a half. The robot thwarted attempts by the occupiers to break through, allowing the soldiers of the Third Army Corps to hold their positions without losses.

A ground drone of the Third Army Corps held a position on the front line for 45 days on its own

The operators of the "NC13" strike NRC unit demonstrated unique combat experience. For a month and a half, the DevDroid TW 12.7 ground robotic system performed tasks on the front line, replacing manpower. The robot went on duty and, with dense machine-gun fire, suppressed any attempts by the occupiers to break through into the designated sector. This was reported on the Telegram channel by the soldiers of the Third Army Corps, writes UNN.

Details

The main achievement of the mission was the successful defense of the borders without any risk to the lives of Ukrainian defenders. While the drone held the defense, the soldiers were in safe shelters, controlling the process remotely.

Swarmbotics AI is developing mobile "swarms" to strike tanks – the lightweight FireAnt anti-tank drone05.11.25, 20:06 • 2811 views

During the mission, the enemy failed to infiltrate or occupy our position. And the soldiers held the lines with zero losses in manpower.

– noted in the Third Assault.

From experiments to real war

This case became a vivid example of how ground drones cease to be experimental samples and turn into a full-fledged combat unit.

The use of DevDroid allowed suppressing enemy attacks for 45 consecutive days, preserving the most valuable resource – the lives of Ukrainian infantry.

The brigade published a video of the robotic system, which shows how the equipment professionally performs the "dirtiest" and most difficult work at ground zero.

Operation "Gwer": Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated wounded soldier from enemy rear using a robot04.11.25, 17:36 • 5051 view

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
