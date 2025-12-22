A ground drone of the Third Army Corps held a position on the front line for 45 days on its own

The operators of the "NC13" strike NRC unit demonstrated unique combat experience. For a month and a half, the DevDroid TW 12.7 ground robotic system performed tasks on the front line, replacing manpower. The robot went on duty and, with dense machine-gun fire, suppressed any attempts by the occupiers to break through into the designated sector. This was reported on the Telegram channel by the soldiers of the Third Army Corps, writes UNN.

Details

The main achievement of the mission was the successful defense of the borders without any risk to the lives of Ukrainian defenders. While the drone held the defense, the soldiers were in safe shelters, controlling the process remotely.

During the mission, the enemy failed to infiltrate or occupy our position. And the soldiers held the lines with zero losses in manpower. – noted in the Third Assault.

From experiments to real war

This case became a vivid example of how ground drones cease to be experimental samples and turn into a full-fledged combat unit.

The use of DevDroid allowed suppressing enemy attacks for 45 consecutive days, preserving the most valuable resource – the lives of Ukrainian infantry.

The brigade published a video of the robotic system, which shows how the equipment professionally performs the "dirtiest" and most difficult work at ground zero.

