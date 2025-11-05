ukenru
06:18 PM • 3668 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11187 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
03:51 PM • 13891 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
03:03 PM • 20532 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
01:23 PM • 26767 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21549 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21822 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30750 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22656 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21514 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Swarmbotics AI is developing mobile "swarms" to strike tanks – the lightweight FireAnt anti-tank drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1016 views

Swarmbotics is developing drones that will operate as a "swarm," controlled by a single operator. The drones are planned to be effective against tanks.

Swarmbotics AI is developing mobile "swarms" to strike tanks – the lightweight FireAnt anti-tank drone

Swarmbotics AI has unveiled the concept of ground-based modular unmanned systems capable of operating in swarms under the control of a single operator. The anti-tank variant of the platform is called FireAnt — an inexpensive, lightweight UGV (universal ground vehicle) designed to detect, track, and engage heavy armored vehicles as part of a swarm. This is stated in a Defence article, writes UNN.

Details

Swarmbotics positions FireAnt as a component of a centrally managed robot "swarm": the platform is modular (quick payload replacement in the field), compatible with common robot software (ROS 2, JAUS), and designed for integration into mixed teams for reconnaissance, mapping, data relay, and anti-armor engagement. The company emphasizes autonomous coordinated behavior and accelerated decision-making cycles through real-time data exchange.

Part. Russians use jet gliders on aerial bombs to strike Ukrainian rear areas - FT

One operator. Multiple robots. Infinite tactical advantage. These are modular, adaptable, autonomous swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles that are integrating into human formations now 

— the company stated.

Company co-founder Drew Watson links the doctrine of ground-based "swarms" to the prior development of aerial drones.

Similar to sUAS, sUAS swarms create new concepts of maneuver on the forward line of sensing and the forward line of robots 

— said Drew Watson.

Part. HUR revealed the Orion UAV scheme and a list of 43 companies involved in its production

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine