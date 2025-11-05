Swarmbotics AI is developing mobile "swarms" to strike tanks – the lightweight FireAnt anti-tank drone

Swarmbotics AI has unveiled the concept of ground-based modular unmanned systems capable of operating in swarms under the control of a single operator. The anti-tank variant of the platform is called FireAnt — an inexpensive, lightweight UGV (universal ground vehicle) designed to detect, track, and engage heavy armored vehicles as part of a swarm. This is stated in a Defence article, writes UNN.

Details

Swarmbotics positions FireAnt as a component of a centrally managed robot "swarm": the platform is modular (quick payload replacement in the field), compatible with common robot software (ROS 2, JAUS), and designed for integration into mixed teams for reconnaissance, mapping, data relay, and anti-armor engagement. The company emphasizes autonomous coordinated behavior and accelerated decision-making cycles through real-time data exchange.

Part. Russians use jet gliders on aerial bombs to strike Ukrainian rear areas - FT

One operator. Multiple robots. Infinite tactical advantage. These are modular, adaptable, autonomous swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles that are integrating into human formations now

— the company stated.

Company co-founder Drew Watson links the doctrine of ground-based "swarms" to the prior development of aerial drones.

Similar to sUAS, sUAS swarms create new concepts of maneuver on the forward line of sensing and the forward line of robots

— said Drew Watson.

Part. HUR revealed the Orion UAV scheme and a list of 43 companies involved in its production