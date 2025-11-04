Operation "Gwer": Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated wounded soldier from enemy rear using a robot

ukenru
03:06 PM • 6556 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18047 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19323 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 15810 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 16636 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 14584 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20833 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45458 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24400 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81305 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Top ten most popular cars among Ukrainians are SUVs: an electric car leads the rankingNovember 4, 07:18 AM • 4518 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 3352 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 10430 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 17913 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 12890 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 18076 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 13059 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 19343 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 45464 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 42578 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 660 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 18012 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 33591 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 29372 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 33489 views
Operation "Gwer": Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated wounded soldier from enemy rear using a robot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1578 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully evacuated a wounded soldier from an occupied settlement using a ground robotic complex. The mission lasted almost 6 hours, the robot covered 64 km, despite hitting a mine and being attacked by a drone.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces evacuated a wounded soldier from a Russian-occupied settlement using a ground robotic complex (GRC). The operation was codenamed "Gver," UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The soldier sustained a severe injury and spent 33 days surrounded by the enemy with a tourniquet applied. Six previous attempts to evacuate him were unsuccessful, but the seventh one succeeded.

The evacuation mission lasted 5 hours and 58 minutes. During the operation, the robot first detonated an anti-personnel mine, and then the Russians attacked it with a drone. Despite the damage, the robot not only remained operational but also managed to deliver the wounded soldier to Ukrainian positions.

The average speed of the GRC during the mission was 13 km/h. The total route length was 64 km (37 km of which was with a damaged wheel), the General Staff noted. They showed relevant video footage.

The soldier was evacuated and received the necessary medical care. He is currently continuing treatment at the next stage - his life is not in danger

- added the General Staff.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that fighters of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and its surroundings over the past month. In addition, they destroyed a lot of enemy equipment during the same period.

In addition, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered the headquarters of the Russian invaders in occupied Avdiivka, Donetsk region. They sent an FP-2 unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a 105-kilogram warhead there: as a result of the attack, officers and drone operators of the Russian "Rubikon" unit were eliminated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Avdiivka
Ukraine