Operation "Gwer": Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated wounded soldier from enemy rear using a robot

The Ukrainian Defense Forces evacuated a wounded soldier from a Russian-occupied settlement using a ground robotic complex (GRC). The operation was codenamed "Gver," UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The soldier sustained a severe injury and spent 33 days surrounded by the enemy with a tourniquet applied. Six previous attempts to evacuate him were unsuccessful, but the seventh one succeeded.

The evacuation mission lasted 5 hours and 58 minutes. During the operation, the robot first detonated an anti-personnel mine, and then the Russians attacked it with a drone. Despite the damage, the robot not only remained operational but also managed to deliver the wounded soldier to Ukrainian positions.

The average speed of the GRC during the mission was 13 km/h. The total route length was 64 km (37 km of which was with a damaged wheel), the General Staff noted. They showed relevant video footage.

The soldier was evacuated and received the necessary medical care. He is currently continuing treatment at the next stage - his life is not in danger - added the General Staff.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that fighters of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed over 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and its surroundings over the past month. In addition, they destroyed a lot of enemy equipment during the same period.

In addition, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine discovered the headquarters of the Russian invaders in occupied Avdiivka, Donetsk region. They sent an FP-2 unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a 105-kilogram warhead there: as a result of the attack, officers and drone operators of the Russian "Rubikon" unit were eliminated.