Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 2832 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
European low-cost airlines, including Wizz Air and Ryanair, plan to resume flights to Ukraine after a peace agreement is signed, predicting a boom in "catastrophe tourism" and the return of people. Wizz Air plans to base 15 aircraft within two years, and Ryanair could resume services two weeks after an agreement.

European low-cost airlines are preparing to return to Ukraine as soon as a peace agreement is signed that will allow Ukrainian airports to reopen to travelers, as they predict a boom in "catastrophe tourism" and the return of people to the country, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Wizz Air said it plans to base 15 aircraft in the country within two years of a peace deal, rising to 50 in seven years, while Ryanair said it could resume services within two weeks of any agreement.

We have planned this, as soon as the airspace opens, we will resume our operations very quickly. Resuming operations will be a significant opportunity for us.

– said Wizz Air CEO József Váradi to the Financial Times.

In addition to a wave of returning Ukrainians and significant reconstruction efforts, Váradi predicted a wave of "catastrophe tourism" in the country, with travelers visiting areas affected by man-made or natural disasters. "When the Berlin Wall fell, millions of people went there to see it," he said.

Wizz, headquartered in Hungary, was the largest non-Ukrainian airline operating in the country before Moscow's 2022 invasion forced international airlines to cease operations. With over 5,000 flights to Ukraine in 2021, the group was the third largest carrier after Russian Aeroflot and Windrose, a Ukrainian charter group, that year.

In 2019, the peak of air travel before the pandemic, about 15 million passengers flew to Ukraine. According to aviation consulting firm Cirium, in 2021, the year before Russia's invasion, the airline carried about 10.8 million people.

Ryanair executives visited key Ukrainian airports with a plan to increase passenger numbers to 4 million. Before the closure of Ukrainian airports, the airline carried about 1.5 million people annually to Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa.

We will start selling flights within two weeks, the only question is when it will be safe to fly

– said CEO Eddie Wilson in an interview this week.

He said that the airline, which has aircraft based at 95 airports across Europe, could open routes from any of its bases without disrupting the rest of its network, allowing the carrier to move faster than competitors with fewer bases.

"You can fly from Dublin, Shannon, Cork, across the UK or Europe, you can have three, four, five flights a week. You can easily change direction in Ukraine," he said. "There will be no difficulty in carrying 4 million passengers there."

EasyJet, which previously did not fly to Ukraine, is also exploring the possibility of opening routes there. CEO Kenton Jarvis said the country promises to be "Europe's biggest construction project" and people "will want to return home when it's safe at home."

"It's the missing piece of Europe right now," he said.

From an operational perspective, air traffic control can be started quite quickly, it all depends on the condition of the airports and runways, and on ensuring that terminals and runways operate to the highest safety standards.

- he noted.

Unlike Wizz and Ryanair, the airline does not plan to base aircraft in Ukraine in the near future.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency currently advises airlines not to fly over Ukrainian airspace or land in the country.

"Airspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are subject to military action, which creates risks to the safety of civilian aircraft. In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civilian aircraft," they warn.

In 2014, the publication notes, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine.

"Cirium data shows that only one airline - Russian budget carrier Smartavia - has registered flights to the country in the last two years," the publication says.

Julia Shramko

