Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media

Talks on a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began in Berlin with the participation of Zelenskyy and representatives of the Trump administration, will continue on Monday. Specific proposals are not yet known, and Russia views the negotiations with suspicion.

Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media

Efforts to mediate a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began in Berlin with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the American administration of Donald Trump, will continue on Monday. This was reported by the German publication Handelsblatt, writes UNN.

Details

The negotiations have been going on for several hours, but their specific proposals are not yet known.

It is noted that the US government apparently recognized the prospects for success in advance, as it sent its delegation to Germany only if such a prospect existed.

Russia views the negotiations with suspicion. Yuriy Ushakov, adviser to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, told Russian state television that the contribution of Europeans and Ukraine to US President Donald Trump's peace plan "is unlikely to be constructive."

