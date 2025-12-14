Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media

Efforts to mediate a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began in Berlin with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the American administration of Donald Trump, will continue on Monday. This was reported by the German publication Handelsblatt, writes UNN.

Details

The negotiations have been going on for several hours, but their specific proposals are not yet known.

It is noted that the US government apparently recognized the prospects for success in advance, as it sent its delegation to Germany only if such a prospect existed.

Russia views the negotiations with suspicion. Yuriy Ushakov, adviser to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, told Russian state television that the contribution of Europeans and Ukraine to US President Donald Trump's peace plan "is unlikely to be constructive."

