Zelenskyy in Berlin began a meeting with US presidential envoy Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Kushner

In Berlin, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has begun. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian leader announced the start of negotiations on his Telegram channel, publishing relevant photos.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of an international peace summit in the German capital, where Zelenskyy arrived today.

Zelenskyy arrived in Germany for a meeting with the American delegation