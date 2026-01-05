Atmospheric fronts will cause a deterioration in the weather, and by the end of the week there is a tendency for a significant cold snap - forecaster

Atmospheric fronts of the southern cyclone will bring difficult winter weather conditions to Ukraine on January 6 with night frosts and snow, black ice, gusty winds and thaws in some places during the day, said forecaster Natalka Didenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Tomorrow in Ukraine - difficult weather conditions! Atmospheric fronts of the southern cyclone will cause snow, wet snow, sticking of wet snow, gusty winds - Didenko wrote.

According to the forecast, there will be frost next night, and tomorrow, January 6, the air temperature will rise to a thaw and to "plus" during the day. "Accordingly, snow will begin to turn into rain. Black ice can be dangerous," the forecaster said.

"Next night (on January 7) it will start freezing again, and therefore black ice can also be especially dangerous. Be very, very careful when moving along streets and sidewalks!" - Didenko emphasized.

The air temperature on the night of January 6 is expected to be -2...-6 degrees, in the northern regions and in the northeast -5...-11 degrees, and tomorrow during the day it will warm up to zero in the west and north of Ukraine, in the east to 0...+2 degrees, in the central regions to +2...+6 degrees, and in the southern part to +5...+12 degrees.

In Kyiv, according to the forecaster, snow is expected next night, and during the day it will turn into rain or freezing rain. "In combination with gusty winds, it will be uncomfortable, to put it mildly," Didenko noted. And added that there will be black ice on the roads, "icy slush during the day." The air temperature in the capital next night is -5...-7, tomorrow during the day it will warm up to a thaw.

"By the way, with such a warming, snow will slide off the roofs, be careful!" she pointed out.

According to preliminary forecasts, which will still need to be clarified, a significant cold snap is expected in Ukraine from January 9-10. If you need to protect something or someone from excessive frost, take care of it. May this weather forecast not come true, but such overinsurance makes sense. On old Vasyl, the frosts will recede - Didenko reported.

But she emphasized that "the forecast is approximate," "however, for now, according to prognostic maps, there is a tendency for a significant cold snap for several days from January 9-10."

