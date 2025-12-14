Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail for the MP

Bail of 3 million 28 thousand hryvnias was posted for People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod. She was released with an electronic monitoring bracelet. This was reported by the parliamentarian's lawyer Oleh Burgela, according to UNN.

Details

According to the defense lawyer, on December 12, in the afternoon, the bail for Skorokhod was posted by so-called "third parties," but he did not disclose their names.

Earlier, the deputy herself stated in court that she did not possess such an amount of money.

The lawyer emphasized that the funds deposited do not belong to the people's deputy.

Currently, Skorokhod is in Kyiv under electronic monitoring.

Lawyer Burgela also reported that the defense has already filed an appeal against the pre-trial detention measure, demanding a reduction in the bail amount and the cancellation of the electronic bracelet.

Recall

On December 5, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed a criminal group led by a People's Deputy of Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies did not name the suspect – at the same time, the media reported that it was Hanna Skorokhod, a deputy from the "For the Future" group.

On the same day, People's Deputy Hanna Skorokhod reported on searches conducted by NABU, SAPO, and SBU, calling it pressure. She is suspected of leading a criminal group that demanded a $250,000 bribe.

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported on the exposure of the deputy in a case involving receiving $250,000 for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions. All exposed individuals have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime.

On December 9, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial detention measure for People's Deputy Skorokhod in the form of bail exceeding 3 million hryvnias.