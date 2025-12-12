Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals

Pinterest has presented its annual analytical report, Pinterest Predict, highlighting global trends for 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Pinterest.

The study notes that 21 global trends will define the coming year. Pinterest also emphasizes that trends are now growing 4.4 times faster than seven years ago, and users are increasingly seeking to avoid "trend fatigue" by looking for individuality, nostalgia, and emotional comfort.

From Glitchy Glam to List Pals, Pinterest is the perfect place for people to escape overstimulation with trends that don't create social comparisons or fear of missing out (FOMO). Instead, these Pinterest trends preserve individualism and personal identity. — said Sydnee Stanback, Pinterest's Global Head of Trends and Analytics.

She also added that "in 2026, people will make these trends their own, adding a unique interpretation to each of them."

Emotional comfort and belonging

According to Pinterest, 55% of respondents named comfort as the main emotional need in life and seek it in daily rituals and nostalgia to "feel like themselves again." In addition, nostalgic trends are observed, as looking to the past gives people solace: 52% of respondents watch old movies and TV shows. And almost 4 out of 10 people cook or eat traditional dishes for emotional support. Among this category are the following trends:

- Gimme Gammy - a shift to a "chewy" aesthetic, with ASMR textures, 3D decor, "gummy" blushes, and nail art gaining popularity;

- Fun haus - circus style in interiors: bright stripes and sculptural silhouettes;

- Throwback Kid - a return to retro style with an emphasis on children's toys from the 1960s-2000s, vintage clothing, and handmade items;

- Pan Pals - a trend for the revival of handwritten letters, beautiful envelopes, stamps, and special stationery;

- Cabbage Crush - the growing popularity of cabbage as a base for dishes, from cabbage dumplings to roasted bok choy.

Self-expression, not copying

In 2026, people will not perceive trends as mandatory imitation.

Pinterest emphasizes the shift from mass copying to individual style curation:

- Afrohemian Decor - a combination of African design and boho aesthetics with vibrant textiles, woven goods, and traditional art;

- Glamoratti - maximalism, large jewelry, and costumes with voluminous shoulders;

- Poetcore - the image of a writer: vintage jackets, turtlenecks, satchel bags, tie accessories;

- Khaki Coded - world traveler style: paleontologist aesthetic, brown linen shirt, vests with pockets on pockets, and streetwear. Emphasis on khaki color;

- Neo Deko - a modern reincarnation of art deco: retro aesthetics with fan arches and geometric elements, all with chrome or brass trim.

Also, personal self-expression trends are developing:

- Glitchy Glam - a trend for eccentric and avant-garde makeup, strange looks, and nails of different colors on each hand;

- Brooched - men's fashion for vintage brooches and jewelry, maximalist accessories, and lapel shirts;

- Laced Up - a trend for crocheted lace items: lace napkins, clothing collars, bandanas, and even phone cases;

- Scent Stacking - a trend for creating unique fragrances by layering or mixing perfumes;

- Vamp Romantic - vampire aesthetic with notes of glossy glamor: romantic gothic hairstyles, black nails, and blurred smoky eyes.

Real-time optimism and escapism

According to Pinterest, younger generations are turning to fashion and beauty as an escape from reality, with Gen Z respondents 38% more likely to say they used self-expression to maintain emotional connection and creative fulfillment. Therefore, in 2026, trends related to escapism will gain popularity:

- Cool Blue - cool shades in accessories, clothing, and even drinks;

- Wilderkind - animal aesthetic with a delicate touch: freckles, butterfly wing nail art, insect jewelry, outfits with flowers or animal motifs;

- Extra Celestial - intergalactic aesthetic: holographic accents in interiors, cosmic silhouettes, and opalescent eyeshadows that look like "moon dust," soft and radiant alien-inspired makeup;

- Opera Aesthetic - the return of dramatic theatrical style in parties and celebrations: opera costumes, masquerade, and vintage style;

- Mystic Outlands - interest in mystical, foggy, and distant locations;

- Darecftions - travel for extreme sports: rafting, car racing, waterfall descent, active games, and adrenaline aesthetic.