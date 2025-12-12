Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 2288 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 11350 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 17306 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 21260 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 32992 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 27018 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22678 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 22820 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23936 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 29406 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
5m/s
87%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - PoliticoDecember 12, 09:01 AM • 22283 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 18262 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 14651 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVADecember 12, 12:07 PM • 20775 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 16381 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 392 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 21249 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 16484 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 32982 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 70973 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Larry Fink
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 16484 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 18345 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 48234 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 43187 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 47988 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Tu-95

Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Pinterest has released its annual Pinterest Predicts report, highlighting 21 global trends for 2026. The research shows that trends are growing 4.4 times faster than seven years ago, with users seeking individuality and emotional comfort.

Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals

Pinterest has presented its annual analytical report, Pinterest Predict, highlighting global trends for 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Pinterest.

The study notes that 21 global trends will define the coming year. Pinterest also emphasizes that trends are now growing 4.4 times faster than seven years ago, and users are increasingly seeking to avoid "trend fatigue" by looking for individuality, nostalgia, and emotional comfort.

From Glitchy Glam to List Pals, Pinterest is the perfect place for people to escape overstimulation with trends that don't create social comparisons or fear of missing out (FOMO). Instead, these Pinterest trends preserve individualism and personal identity.

— said Sydnee Stanback, Pinterest's Global Head of Trends and Analytics.

She also added that "in 2026, people will make these trends their own, adding a unique interpretation to each of them."

In 2025, storytelling became the main trend in communications - research29.09.25, 14:25 • 11019 views

Emotional comfort and belonging

According to Pinterest, 55% of respondents named comfort as the main emotional need in life and seek it in daily rituals and nostalgia to "feel like themselves again." In addition, nostalgic trends are observed, as looking to the past gives people solace: 52% of respondents watch old movies and TV shows. And almost 4 out of 10 people cook or eat traditional dishes for emotional support. Among this category are the following trends:

- Gimme Gammy - a shift to a "chewy" aesthetic, with ASMR textures, 3D decor, "gummy" blushes, and nail art gaining popularity;

- Fun haus - circus style in interiors: bright stripes and sculptural silhouettes; 

- Throwback Kid - a return to retro style with an emphasis on children's toys from the 1960s-2000s, vintage clothing, and handmade items;

- Pan Pals - a trend for the revival of handwritten letters, beautiful envelopes, stamps, and special stationery;

- Cabbage Crush - the growing popularity of cabbage as a base for dishes, from cabbage dumplings to roasted bok choy.

Self-expression, not copying

In 2026, people will not perceive trends as mandatory imitation.

Pinterest emphasizes the shift from mass copying to individual style curation:

- Afrohemian Decor - a combination of African design and boho aesthetics with vibrant textiles, woven goods, and traditional art;

- Glamoratti - maximalism, large jewelry, and costumes with voluminous shoulders;

- Poetcore - the image of a writer: vintage jackets, turtlenecks, satchel bags, tie accessories;

- Khaki Coded - world traveler style: paleontologist aesthetic, brown linen shirt, vests with pockets on pockets, and streetwear. Emphasis on khaki color;

- Neo Deko - a modern reincarnation of art deco: retro aesthetics with fan arches and geometric elements, all with chrome or brass trim.

Also, personal self-expression trends are developing:

- Glitchy Glam - a trend for eccentric and avant-garde makeup, strange looks, and nails of different colors on each hand;

- Brooched - men's fashion for vintage brooches and jewelry, maximalist accessories, and lapel shirts;

- Laced Up - a trend for crocheted lace items: lace napkins, clothing collars, bandanas, and even phone cases;

- Scent Stacking - a trend for creating unique fragrances by layering or mixing perfumes;

- Vamp Romantic - vampire aesthetic with notes of glossy glamor: romantic gothic hairstyles, black nails, and blurred smoky eyes.

The "blind box" trend caused a pre-holiday frenzy14.11.25, 16:11 • 3440 views

Real-time optimism and escapism

According to Pinterest, younger generations are turning to fashion and beauty as an escape from reality, with Gen Z respondents 38% more likely to say they used self-expression to maintain emotional connection and creative fulfillment. Therefore, in 2026, trends related to escapism will gain popularity:

- Cool Blue - cool shades in accessories, clothing, and even drinks;

- Wilderkind - animal aesthetic with a delicate touch: freckles, butterfly wing nail art, insect jewelry, outfits with flowers or animal motifs;

- Extra Celestial - intergalactic aesthetic: holographic accents in interiors, cosmic silhouettes, and opalescent eyeshadows that look like "moon dust," soft and radiant alien-inspired makeup;

- Opera Aesthetic - the return of dramatic theatrical style in parties and celebrations: opera costumes, masquerade, and vintage style;

- Mystic Outlands - interest in mystical, foggy, and distant locations;

- Darecftions - travel for extreme sports: rafting, car racing, waterfall descent, active games, and adrenaline aesthetic.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPublications
Animals
Trend
Social network
Film
Series