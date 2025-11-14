The "blind box" trend caused a pre-holiday frenzy

After the hype surrounding the popular Labubu dolls, toy manufacturers are actively implementing the "blind box" format for the key holiday season. Retailers are expanding their assortment, expecting high demand for inexpensive and collectible items in mysterious packaging. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Following the rapid rise in popularity of Labubu, competitors have introduced their own versions of toys in the "blind box" format. Walmart, Hasbro, Mattel, and other brands have launched new series of figures and cards in mysterious packaging. Retailers, including Target, have increased the selection of such products, adding new brands.

This year it's bigger, and it's getting bigger - said toy industry expert Julie Lennett.

According to her, buyers often purchase many units, trying to collect the entire collection. In contrast, Labubu has become difficult to find: toys sell out in minutes, and appear on secondary marketplaces at high prices. Despite this, most "blind boxes" remain affordable, making them popular gifts.

According to Circana, collectibles have been one of the main reasons for the growth of the toy market in the first nine months of the year. However, overall toy sales during the holiday season may decline by up to 2.5%.

Demand for "blind boxes" supports sales of specialized stores such as Miniso, Ohku, and Showcase. Retailers expect this format to be one of the main sales categories during the season, and for some companies, this Christmas could be a record-breaking one.

Experts found a dangerous substance, diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP), in counterfeit Labubu dolls, which can lead to infertility and developmental disorders in children. In five out of seven tested toys, the toxin level exceeded the permissible norm by 250 times.