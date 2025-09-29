In 2025, storytelling became the main trend in communications - research

In 2025, storytelling became a key trend in communications, providing brands with an emotional connection with their audience and increasing the effectiveness of user interaction. This was reported by UNN with reference to research data and industry experts.

According to Amra & Elma agency, 92% of consumers expect from companies not only dry information about products or services, but stories in which they can recognize themselves. At the same time, Higo Creative research showed that the use of quality storytelling can increase conversion by 30%.



Short videos – Reels, Shorts and TikTok – remain the main format for attracting attention in 2025. They create the effect of instant interaction, while longer materials – articles, podcasts or video series – are used to reveal the story and build trust in the brand.

In addition, the demand for interactivity is growing. Through surveys, contests, series with continuation, and involving users in dialogue, companies transform their audience from passive observers into participants in the communication process.

"We don't just talk about the platform's features – we show how they change the user experience. People recognize themselves in these stories, and that's what creates an emotional connection with the brand," said Oleksandr Babenko, director of Casino.ua.

According to analytics, companies are increasingly changing their approach to evaluating the effectiveness of communications. Traditional indicators of reach or number of clicks are fading into the background, giving way to metrics of trust – the duration of interaction with content, the number of reviews, and user stories that are transformed into new content.