Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds

On Sunday, December 14, the bodies of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found in the director's home in Los Angeles, the couple had stab wounds. This is reported by People, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on December 14, Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California, presumably as a result of murder.

Both sustained injuries consistent with a knife attack. An investigation is currently underway. - the publication writes.

The Reiners had been married since 1989.

Reiner gained fame for his films "The Bucket List" and "A Few Good Men." In 2013, he played the main character's father in the film "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Recall

Peter Greene, an actor known for the films "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," died at the age of 60. Greene was found dead in his apartment on the Lower East Side, manager Gregg Edwards said. He did not disclose the cause of death.

He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75