Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 14, 09:34 PM • 10030 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 16591 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 16408 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 26049 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 33595 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 49018 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 74358 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51019 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 47060 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 38611 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.3m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
World leaders shocked: politicians' reaction to deadly antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach in SydneyDecember 14, 06:51 PM • 5072 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 7476 views
Russia's Arctic resources divided among three Kremlin-linked individuals – Foreign Intelligence ServiceDecember 14, 07:31 PM • 6062 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 9168 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk region12:22 AM • 4250 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 53217 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 65796 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 56493 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 66086 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 90558 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 7532 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 27962 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 30031 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 34744 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 69311 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
TikTok

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14. The couple sustained stab wounds, indicating a probable murder.

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds

On Sunday, December 14, the bodies of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found in the director's home in Los Angeles, the couple had stab wounds. This is reported by People, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on December 14, Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were found dead in their home in Brentwood, California, presumably as a result of murder.

Both sustained injuries consistent with a knife attack. An investigation is currently underway.

- the publication writes.

The Reiners had been married since 1989.

Reiner gained fame for his films "The Bucket List" and "A Few Good Men." In 2013, he played the main character's father in the film "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Recall

Peter Greene, an actor known for the films "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask," died at the age of 60. Greene was found dead in his apartment on the Lower East Side, manager Gregg Edwards said. He did not disclose the cause of death.

He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 7505.12.25, 11:04 • 13698 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Director
Film
California
Los Angeles