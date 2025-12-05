He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75

The famous Japanese and American actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, known for his roles in the films "Mortal Kombat", "The Last Emperor", "Pearl Harbor", "Memoirs of a Geisha", "The Man in the High Castle", "Mortal Combat", "Planet of the Apes" and "47 Ronin", has died at the age of 75. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

He was best known to a wide audience as the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung in the films, TV series, and video games of the "Mortal Kombat" franchise. He began playing this character in the 1995 New Line adaptation and also starred in the 1997 sequel "Mortal Kombat Annihilation."

He also reprised the role in the 2013 TV series "Mortal Kombat: Legacy" and in one episode of "Mortal Kombat X: Generations" in 2015. In 2019, he voiced the character in the video game "Mortal Kombat 11."

In 2023, his likeness was used for the video game "Mortal Kombat: Onslaught."

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa was married and had three children and two grandchildren. In 2015, he even received Russian citizenship.

Recall

