He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75

IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 10563 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 25266 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 36301 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 32993 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 55465 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 32905 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 54136 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24148 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 23298 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 15717 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 19643 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 24013 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 19839 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 15988 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 16039 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 55446 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 42513 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 54120 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 59710 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Timur Mindich
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 8240 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 19516 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 33412 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 33929 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 78441 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
The New York Times

He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The role of the evil sorcerer in the films, TV series, and video games of the "Mortal Kombat" franchise became the most famous in the actor's life.

He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75

The famous Japanese and American actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, known for his roles in the films "Mortal Kombat", "The Last Emperor", "Pearl Harbor", "Memoirs of a Geisha", "The Man in the High Castle", "Mortal Combat", "Planet of the Apes" and "47 Ronin", has died at the age of 75. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

He was best known to a wide audience as the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung in the films, TV series, and video games of the "Mortal Kombat" franchise. He began playing this character in the 1995 New Line adaptation and also starred in the 1997 sequel "Mortal Kombat Annihilation."

He also reprised the role in the 2013 TV series "Mortal Kombat: Legacy" and in one episode of "Mortal Kombat X: Generations" in 2015. In 2019, he voiced the character in the video game "Mortal Kombat 11."

In 2023, his likeness was used for the video game "Mortal Kombat: Onslaught."

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa was married and had three children and two grandchildren. In 2015, he even received Russian citizenship.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in the films "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," died at the age of 81.

Yevhen Ustimenko

