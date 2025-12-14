$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:34 PM • 1822 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail for the MP
08:56 PM • 3436 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
07:10 PM • 7414 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 17998 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 28283 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 46132 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 71285 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 49828 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 45564 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 37295 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Witkoff and Kushner left Merz's office and went to meet with ZelenskyyVideoDecember 14, 03:07 PM • 5792 views
Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defenseDecember 14, 03:49 PM • 4990 views
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss 04:59 PM • 6556 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 13981 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhoto05:23 PM • 8400 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 49335 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 60263 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 53011 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 62611 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 87085 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Australia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 2350 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 25903 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 28024 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 32727 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 67198 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
The Diplomat

"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3456 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced significant progress in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin. The next meeting will take place on December 15.

"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin

Special Envoy of the President of the United States of America Steve Witkoff announced "significant progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that a repeat meeting will take place on Monday, December 15. This is reported by UNN with reference to Witkoff's post on the social network X (Twitter).

The meeting in Berlin between President Zelenskyy, Special Envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and the US and Ukrainian delegations lasted over five hours. The parties held in-depth discussions on the peace plan, economic issues, and other topics. Significant progress was made, and a repeat meeting will take place tomorrow morning.

- the message says.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy with representatives of the US President's team took place in Berlin. 

Negotiations on a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began in Berlin with the participation of Zelenskyy and representatives of the Trump administration, will continue on Monday. Specific proposals are not yet known, and Russia views the negotiations with suspicion.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not negotiating directly with the Russians14.12.25, 12:26 • 2934 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
United States
Ukraine
Berlin