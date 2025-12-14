"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin

Special Envoy of the President of the United States of America Steve Witkoff announced "significant progress" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Berlin and confirmed that a repeat meeting will take place on Monday, December 15. This is reported by UNN with reference to Witkoff's post on the social network X (Twitter).

The meeting in Berlin between President Zelenskyy, Special Envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and the US and Ukrainian delegations lasted over five hours. The parties held in-depth discussions on the peace plan, economic issues, and other topics. Significant progress was made, and a repeat meeting will take place tomorrow morning. - the message says.

On Sunday, December 14, a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation led by Volodymyr Zelenskyy with representatives of the US President's team took place in Berlin.

Negotiations on a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which began in Berlin with the participation of Zelenskyy and representatives of the Trump administration, will continue on Monday. Specific proposals are not yet known, and Russia views the negotiations with suspicion.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not negotiating directly with the Russians