Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 26974 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 50820 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 36577 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
December 13, 01:58 PM • 36434 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 30305 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19180 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18544 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16259 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 14257 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Exclusives
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not negotiating directly with the Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is not holding direct negotiations with Russia, but is communicating through American intermediaries. According to him, the economic and security blocs are involved in the negotiations.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not negotiating directly with the Russians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is not negotiating directly with the Russians, but only through the Americans. The head of state announced this in response to journalists' questions, writes UNN.

We do not have a direct dialogue with the Russian side. And in (our – ed.) dialogue with the American side, they, if I may say so, represent the Russian side, because they talk about their signals, demands, steps, readiness or unwillingness

- said the head of state to journalists.

Regarding compromises with the Russian side, the President noted that if America and its partners put pressure, the Russians "must compromise."

According to him, several groups joined the negotiations. The economic bloc is represented by the Minister of Economy and Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, and the security bloc by intelligence representatives and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

Recall

Ukraine has not yet received an official reaction from the United States regarding the latest proposals for a peace plan. President Zelenskyy noted that certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.

Olga Rozgon

Politics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine