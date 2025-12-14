Zelenskyy: Ukraine is not negotiating directly with the Russians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is not negotiating directly with the Russians, but only through the Americans. The head of state announced this in response to journalists' questions, writes UNN.

We do not have a direct dialogue with the Russian side. And in (our – ed.) dialogue with the American side, they, if I may say so, represent the Russian side, because they talk about their signals, demands, steps, readiness or unwillingness - said the head of state to journalists.

Regarding compromises with the Russian side, the President noted that if America and its partners put pressure, the Russians "must compromise."

According to him, several groups joined the negotiations. The economic bloc is represented by the Minister of Economy and Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, and the security bloc by intelligence representatives and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

Recall

Ukraine has not yet received an official reaction from the United States regarding the latest proposals for a peace plan. President Zelenskyy noted that certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.

