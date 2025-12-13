$42.270.00
December 13, 01:49 AM
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

UNN has compiled a top 10 legendary Christmas compositions that fill the holidays with warmth and festive mood. Among them are "Shchedryk", "Last Christmas" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You".

Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood

Christmas music creates a special festive atmosphere, and some songs become true classics, listened to for generations. In this selection, UNN has gathered for you the top 10 legendary compositions, each with its own story and capable of filling the holidays with warmth and festive cheer.

1. Choir of the Lviv National Opera - "Shchedryk" by M. Leontovych

Written in Pokrovsk, Mykola Leontovych's legendary "Shchedryk" became a worldwide celebrity of all times and peoples after it was first heard at a concert in Carnegie Hall, New York, in 1921. Later, in 1936, American of Ukrainian descent Petro Vilkhovsky created the most popular foreign-language version of the song - Carol of the Bells. But this translation is not the only one - there are countless other versions of our Ukrainian Shchedryk all over the world.

2. Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock

After its wild popularity in the USA, this song firmly established itself as a holiday classic, although its performer initially thought it wouldn't be successful. It was released just as rock and roll was taking over the world, so the driving word "Rock" in the title sounds absolutely appropriate. It's a light, joyful, and infectious melody that instantly lifts the mood. 

3. George Michael - Last Christmas

A legendary Christmas hit that George Michael wrote in 1984, and since then, listeners return to this song every year. Although the song's melody is cheerful, in the lyrics, the author describes his own experiences after a failed relationship, turning a personal story into a universal Christmas ballad. It was the sincerity and melodiousness that made this song an integral part of the festive mood for millions of listeners.

4. Frank Sinatra - Let It Snow!

The first version of this song was created back in 1945, and it was born not in winter at all. On a hot July day, poet Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne jokingly took on a "winter" theme and as a result gave the world a future holiday hit. So sometimes New Year's magic arises when the weather is not at all conducive to a Christmas mood.

5. Perry Como - Magic Moments (Audio)

One of Perry Como's most famous recordings, "Magic Moments," released in the late 1950s. The song was created by the songwriting duo Burt Bacharach and Hal David - future legends of popular music. The composition quickly gained popularity on the radio and became a characteristic example of the light pop sound of its time. Today, "Magic Moments" is one of the key works that solidified Perry Como's style and recognition.

6. Sia - Snowman

Sia's winter hit "Snowman" from the album Everyday Is Christmas (2017) stands out for its retro-ballad stylization and an unexpectedly warm story about the fragility of feelings. 

7. All I Want for Christmas Is You

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey was released in 1994 and quickly became a classic of holiday music. Despite decades, the track is still considered one of the most famous Christmas compositions in the world.

8. Abba - Happy New Year

Released back in 1980, the song by the famous Swedish band "ABBA" is still considered a classic of the Christmas repertoire. However, initially, the musicians invented it for a humorous musical, and it took almost 10 years for it to become a world-famous hit.

   

9. Bing Crosby - I Wish You A Merry Christmas

This song has ancient origins: researchers believe it was first performed in the 16th century, although the exact circumstances of its creation remain unknown. The number of performers is also striking, as it is impossible to list them all, as the composition has been performed in various countries and cultures over the centuries.

10. Dean Martin - Silver Bells 

The winter track "Silver Bells," written by composer Jay Livingston and poet Ray Evans, first appeared in 1951 and quickly became a symbol of the holiday spirit. The song conveys the atmosphere of a winter city and childlike wonder, combining a light pop melody with Martin's warm baritone. 

Lilia Podolyak

