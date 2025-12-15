Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 14, 09:34 PM • 10327 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 17234 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 16918 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 26645 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 33931 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 49204 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 74556 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51091 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 47166 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 38733 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.5m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 8004 views
Russia's Arctic resources divided among three Kremlin-linked individuals – Foreign Intelligence ServiceDecember 14, 07:31 PM • 6470 views
Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on HanukkahDecember 14, 09:55 PM • 3556 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 9670 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk region12:22 AM • 4608 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 53463 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 66221 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 56683 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 66278 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 90744 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 8132 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 28087 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 30156 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 34861 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 69437 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
TikTok

Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Turkey is experiencing an increase in large sinkholes caused by drought and uncontrolled groundwater extraction. In Konya province alone, 648 serious sinkholes have been identified, threatening agriculture and infrastructure.

Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey

In Turkey, large sinkholes are increasingly being recorded, some of which reach tens or even hundreds of meters in depth. Although some superstitious people see signs of higher powers in this and even mention biblical prophecies, the scientific explanation for these sinkholes is quite clear. This is reported by the publication DailyMail, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Turkish Emergency Management Authority, 648 serious sinkholes have been recorded in Konya province alone, mainly due to prolonged drought and intensive, uncontrolled groundwater abstraction.

Researchers at Konya Technical University have identified more than 20 new sinkholes in the past year, adding to the nearly 1,900 sites already mapped by 2021 where the ground has slowly subsided or begun to collapse.

- the publication writes

Until the 2000s, such collapses were rare, occurring once every few decades. However, over the past 25 years, the situation has significantly worsened: global climate change, lack of precipitation, and depletion of groundwater have caused dozens of large sinkholes to appear annually, some of which are more than 30 meters in diameter.

Falling groundwater levels exacerbate the problem, leading to drying wells, stress on ecosystems, reduced yields, and ground subsidence. Farmers who pump more water to save sugar beet and corn crops only worsen the situation.

- the post says.

It is noted that there have already been cases where farmers lost crops or were forced to leave dangerous areas.

Data from NASA's Earth Observatory confirm the scale of the problem: in 2021, water levels in Turkish reservoirs reached a 15-year low, and local geological services note a sharp drop in groundwater in Konya over the past decades.

Similar threats extend to other regions of the world. Researchers record such phenomena in the US, Asian countries, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Australia. In the US, the situation is particularly critical in the Great Plains, California's Central Valley, and the Southeast.

Texas, Florida, New Mexico, and Arizona are expected to see an increase in sinkholes under conditions of drought and weak water management. Monitoring shows that parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming have already reached critical moisture deficits.

The mechanism of sinkhole formation is well understood: in arid areas, water is massively pumped from limestone rocks, drying out underground cavities that previously maintained soil stability. When the water disappears, the "ceilings" of these caverns collapse, and within a few hours, large craters appear, swallowing fields, roads, and buildings.

Several such incidents have occurred in the US in recent years: from a 60-meter sinkhole in Upton County, Texas, near an old oil well, to collapses in southern New Mexico, where a 9-meter crater swallowed cars and forced people to evacuate.

Recall

More than 3.2 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo live near erosion channels that destroy entire city blocks. The length of the cracks exceeds 700 km, and their number has almost doubled from 2010 to 2023 due to urban expansion.

Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting Jesus13.12.25, 03:48 • 31411 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Wyoming
Utah
New Mexico
Arizona
Oregon
Idaho
NASA
Australia
Texas
Turkey
United States
Florida