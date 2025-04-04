$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12342 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21574 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60587 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206844 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118872 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385733 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213073 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243868 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254926 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125985 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206865 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 385755 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251499 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306542 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 460 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11922 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40896 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69065 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55001 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Idaho

Shares of McDonald's have fallen by 9% amid E. coli outbreak in the US

The U. S. Centers for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers. 49 cases and 1 death have been reported. McDonald's temporarily removed the burgers from the menu in the affected regions.

Economy • October 23, 09:59 AM • 16008 views

The US issued a "winter storm" warning for two states in mid-June

Parts of Montana and Idaho in the United States received a "winter storm warning" from the National Weather Service in mid-June, with up to 15 inches (38. 1 cm) of snow expected in some areas.

News of the World • June 17, 01:13 PM • 15712 views

The number of executions in the world has increased by almost a third - Amnesty International

According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

News of the World • May 29, 09:06 AM • 23177 views

US Senate prepares bill on sanctions against Georgian politicians due to the law on foreign agents - media

The U. S. Senate is preparing a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Georgian politicians responsible for the Foreign Agents Act, which impedes Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration.

News of the World • May 23, 07:00 PM • 29145 views

Biden administration criticized for sending weapons to Kenya, not Ukraine

The Biden administration is accused of bypassing Congress by providing tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Haiti, potentially undermining support for Ukraine due to limited resources.

War • May 22, 03:22 AM • 30158 views

Skier dies in an avalanche in the mountains in the United States

A 48-year-old man from Ketchum, Idaho, Dr. Terrence "Terry" O'Connor, died while skiing with a partner on Donaldson Peak in the Lost River Range when he was caught in an avalanche.

News of the World • May 13, 06:34 AM • 22179 views

Human infection with avian influenza confirmed in the US after contact with dairy cows

A worker at a Texas dairy farm has contracted H5N1 avian influenza after coming into contact with infected dairy cows, the first human case of this mammalian-borne subtype of the virus in Texas and the second in US history.

News of the World • April 2, 08:06 AM • 23633 views

Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in the District of Columbia

Nikki Haley defeated Donald Trump in the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, receiving all 19 delegate votes, garnering 62. 8% of the vote against Trump's 33.3%.

News of the World • March 4, 02:04 AM • 33632 views

Trump wins in three states

Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho, defeating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and increasing his delegate count.

Elections 2014 • March 3, 02:22 AM • 27592 views

Trump wins the Republican caucuses in Missouri

Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri on March 2.

News of the World • March 2, 07:47 PM • 29678 views

In April, Ukrainian police leaders will begin training in Estonia on modern management and organization practices

The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the management capacity of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine and regional patrol police units.

Society • January 29, 10:00 PM • 29698 views