The U. S. Centers for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers. 49 cases and 1
death have been reported. McDonald's temporarily removed the burgers from the menu in the affected regions.
Parts of Montana and Idaho in the United States received a "winter storm warning" from the National Weather Service in mid-June,
with up to 15 inches (38. 1 cm) of snow expected in some areas.
According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous
year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.
The U. S. Senate is preparing a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Georgian politicians responsible for the Foreign Agents Act,
which impedes Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration.
The Biden administration is accused of bypassing Congress by providing tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Haiti,
potentially undermining support for Ukraine due to limited resources.
A 48-year-old man from Ketchum, Idaho, Dr. Terrence "Terry" O'Connor, died while skiing with a partner on Donaldson Peak in the
Lost River Range when he was caught in an avalanche.
A worker at a Texas dairy farm has contracted H5N1 avian influenza after coming into contact with infected dairy cows, the first human case of this mammalian-borne subtype of the virus in Texas and the second in US history.
Nikki Haley defeated Donald Trump in the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, receiving all 19 delegate votes,
garnering 62. 8% of the vote against Trump's 33.3%.
Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho, defeating former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and increasing his
delegate count.
The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have signed a
partnership agreement to enhance the management capacity of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine and regional
patrol police units.