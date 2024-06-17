The US issued a "winter storm" warning for two states in mid-June

The US has issued a "winter storm" warning for two states, despite the fact that it is mid-June, Newsweek reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The calendar may show a summer date, but no one seems to have told the weather - forecasters are warning of a 'winter storm' in some regions, despite the fact that it is mid-June," the publication writes.

Parts of Montana and Idaho in the United States have been listed as under a "winter storm warning" by the National Weather Service (NWS), which released a map on Monday showing which regions will be affected. Experts say up to 15 inches (38.1 cm) of snow could fall overnight in some areas, warning of danger to drivers and possible power outages.

"This is happening against the backdrop of strikingly diverse weather conditions: some parts of the country are suffering from heat waves, while others are suffering from severe flooding. Experts fear that climate change will intensify extreme weather events," the newspaper points out.

The area designated by the NWS refers to the area covering Montana and Idaho, with the highlands predicted to be most affected by the storm.

In Idaho, communities in the west, such as Lowell and Riggins, were marked on the map. Areas of Montana that could be affected include Seeley Lake, Drummond, and Sulphur.

Up to 6 inches (15.24 cm) of snow was forecast in the South Clearwater and Bitterroot Mountains, including Elk City, Red River Hot Springs, Dixie and Lolo Pass, and up to 15 inches of snow was expected in the hills, including Nez Perce Pass.

Up to 15 inches of snow is also "possible on the hills in the Sapphire and Bitterroot Ranges, including Skalkahoe Pass and Lost Trail Pass," forecasters said.

One warning, which went into effect from midnight Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday local time, warns of "1 to 4 inches (up to 10.16 cm) of snow accumulation from Butte to Anaconda, 2 to 5 inches (up to 12.7 cm) in Ovando, Georgetown Lake area, McDonald Pass and Homestake Pass. 5 to 14 inches (up to 35.56 cm) at higher elevations." The warning goes on to advise local residents: "Travel to remote areas will be very difficult. Snow on trees may cause branches to break and power outages...".

Another winter storm warning was issued for roads.

Devastating tornadoes hit Maryland in the United States: video from a drone emerged