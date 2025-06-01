June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

Today, June 1, the world celebrates World Milk Day - an occasion not only to remember the benefits of this product, but also to taste something truly delicious. In honor of the holiday, UNN has prepared a selection of simple and favorite recipes for milkshakes - classic, chocolate and banana.

The idea of this holiday belongs to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. World Milk Day was first celebrated in 2001 to draw attention to the importance of milk in the daily diet, support farms and celebrate the contribution of the dairy industry to the global economy.

But the milkshake itself - a drink made from ice cream and milk - appeared much earlier. According to culinary historians, the first recipe for "milkshake" appeared in the United States in the late 19th century. Initially, it was a drink made from milk, whiskey, eggs and sweeteners, but over time, alcohol disappeared and the cocktail became a dessert. Already in the 1920s, with the advent of electric mixers, the classic ice cream milkshake became a real hit in American establishments.

Classic milkshake

Ingredients:

4 large scoops of vanilla ice cream;

1/4 cup cold milk;

whipped cream for serving.

Method of preparation:

Step 1

In a blender, beat the ice cream and milk on medium speed until smooth.

Step 2

Pour into a large glass. Garnish with whipped cream.

Banana milkshake

Ingredients:

3 ice cubes;

1 cup of milk;

1 banana;

1 tablespoon sugar;

1 pinch of ground cinnamon.

Method of preparation:

Step 1

In a blender, beat the ice, milk, banana, sugar and cinnamon until smooth.

Step 2

Pour into glasses. You can garnish with cinnamon.

Chocolate milkshake

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. chocolate-nut paste;

250 ml of milk;

2 scoops of chocolate ice cream;

5 marshmallows;

30 ml of heavy cream;

1 tsp of toasted hazelnuts.

Method of preparation:

Step 1

Take a teaspoon of chocolate paste and run it inside the glass - from the bottom to the top, so that a strip is formed. Put the remaining paste in a bowl and heat it slightly in the microwave or over low heat until it becomes liquid. Set aside.

Step 2

Put chocolate ice cream and milk in a blender. Beat until smooth. Pour the mixture into the prepared glass.

Step 3

Add marshmallows, a spoonful of whipped cream on top, drizzle with warm chocolate paste and sprinkle with toasted hazelnuts.

