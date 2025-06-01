The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian army launched a missile strike on the location of a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region on June 1. This was stated by the spokesman of the Land Forces, Vitaliy Sarantscev, in a comment to a journalist of UNN.

Details

Yes, indeed, unfortunately, such a situation occurred with us. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded - noted Sarantscev.

Sarantscev also noted that the operational command "West" is currently engaged in notifying relatives and coordinating the condition of the victims.

I think that they will now organize notification and properly, possibly, publish the data of some hotline or contact person who will be able to answer these questions - added the spokesman.

Recall

Earlier, the press service of the Land Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit of the Land Forces. 12 soldiers were killed and more than 60 were injured, an investigation is underway.