The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the missile strike by the Russian army on June 1 on a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are dead and wounded, OK "Zapad" is notifying relatives.
The Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Russian army launched a missile strike on the location of a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region on June 1. This was stated by the spokesman of the Land Forces, Vitaliy Sarantscev, in a comment to a journalist of UNN.
Details
Yes, indeed, unfortunately, such a situation occurred with us. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded
Sarantscev also noted that the operational command "West" is currently engaged in notifying relatives and coordinating the condition of the victims.
I think that they will now organize notification and properly, possibly, publish the data of some hotline or contact person who will be able to answer these questions
Recall
Earlier, the press service of the Land Forces reported that on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of the training unit of the Land Forces. 12 soldiers were killed and more than 60 were injured, an investigation is underway.