Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1730 views

On the eve of negotiations with Russia, the Ukrainian delegation coordinated its positions with Germany, Italy, and Great Britain. They discussed a ceasefire, humanitarian measures, and a meeting of leaders.

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

Representatives of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Istanbul coordinated positions with European partners on the eve of today's meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian sides, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tyhiy said on Monday in X, UNN writes.

In Istanbul, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia and member of the Ukrainian delegation Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine's European partners - Germany, Italy and Great Britain. The parties coordinated positions on the eve of today's meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations

- wrote Tyhiy.

As the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out, "members of the Ukrainian delegation confirmed Ukraine's commitment to peaceful efforts".

"They focused in detail on the points on the agenda, including a meeting of leaders, a complete ceasefire and humanitarian confidence-building measures," Tyhiy emphasized.

Addition

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

The next round of negotiations is expected in Istanbul on June 2, although various platforms have been proposed before - including in the Vatican and Switzerland. 

Before this meeting, the head of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with the Russian Federation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, volodymyr medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position. The Russian side has not yet submitted its promised "memorandum".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
