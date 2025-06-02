Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected to take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 2. Ukraine has submitted a document with ceasefire terms to the Russian Federation in advance, but the Kremlin, in turn, has not provided feedback and intends to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting. What will happen today at the next stage of negotiations and what preceded it, UNN informs.

Who proposed the second round?

The likely meeting on May 28 was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, the Russian delegation, headed by Russian President's aide Vladimir Medinsky, is ready to present a memorandum to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

"Russia hopes that everyone will support the holding of a new round of Istanbul direct Russian-Ukrainian talks on June 2," Lavrov said.

When will they take place?

According to Russian media, the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia will take place on June 2 at 13:00 in the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

What is known about the delegation?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on June 2.

It will be headed by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Presidential Office, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are included in the delegation.

As for the Russian delegation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it will remain the same at the talks in Istanbul. During the first round, the Russian delegation was headed by Medinsky.

Documents with prerequisites

On May 28, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks with the Russian Federation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position.

On the eve of the negotiations, Zelenskyy said that Russia had once again deceived international partners by not handing over the promised "memorandum" even after numerous promises to the United States and other countries.

Key points to be discussed in the second stage

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has defined Ukraine's conditions for negotiations in Istanbul, including a ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and the return of children.

Let us remind you

After the first round of negotiations in Istanbul, Umerov said that the ceasefire and exchange of prisoners were discussed during this meeting.

Currently, a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in the format of "1000 for 1000" is, in fact, the only concrete result of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.