A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

A possible forgery of prisoners' signatures in documents has been discovered in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. A criminal proceeding has been initiated and an investigation launched by the State Bureau of Investigation.

A possible forgery of prisoners' signatures was discovered in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. Criminal proceedings have been initiated on these facts, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

As Dmytro Lubinets reported on his Telegram channel, a possible forgery of prisoners' signatures in documents determining the place of serving their sentences was discovered in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center. Criminal proceedings have been initiated on these facts.

The Commissioner reminded that back in 2024, he drew attention to systemic abuses in determining the institutions in which convicts should serve their sentences. At that time, facts of abuse of office and forgery of documents were recorded, which, at his initiative, were entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

In 2025, an employee of the Ombudsman's Office participated in the meetings of the Central Commission to ensure respect for the rights of convicts.

 – Lubinets noted.

According to him, during the analysis of the materials, it was established that the employees of the Kyiv SIZO could enter false information into official documents – in particular, excerpts from the minutes of the meetings of the Central Commission. This concerns the possible forgery of prisoners' signatures or the recording of unreliable information about the refusal to sign.

I emphasize that this grossly violates the right of convicts to appeal such decisions in court, guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. Such actions undermine confidence in the system and the state as a whole.

– the Commissioner emphasized.

In May, at the initiative of the Ombudsman's Representative for Human Rights in Places of Detention, Vitaliy Nikulin, criminal proceedings were initiated regarding the forgery of documents by employees of the Kyiv SIZO. The investigation is being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Additionally

Dmytro Lubinets noted that the identified violations became possible due to inadequate control and lack of coordination on the part of the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice.

I appeal to the administrations of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences regarding strict observance of the rights of prisoners and convicts, as well as taking measures to conduct an effective internal investigation into these facts.

– the Commissioner summarized.

In a psychiatric hospital in the Poltava region, 29 people were held against their will - Lubinets 28.05.25, 12:52 • 3908 views

