I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7558 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19684 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60244 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41055 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 76759 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139610 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109045 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107089 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156890 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228018 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
In a psychiatric hospital in the Poltava region, 29 people were held against their will - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

In the Poltava region, 29 prisoners were discovered who were being held against their will in a psychiatric hospital. The people had their documents and phones taken away and were forced to work for free.

In a psychiatric hospital in the Poltava region, 29 people were held against their will - Lubinets

In the Poltava region, during a scheduled inspection of the KP "Regional Institution for the Provision of Psychiatric Care" of the Poltava Regional Council, a representative of the Ombudsman's Office discovered 29 people who were being held in a psychiatric institution against their will. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

According to him, during the inspection of a psychiatric institution in the Potava region within the framework of the National Preventive Mechanism, serious human rights violations were discovered.

In particular, in the room where compulsory medical measures were previously applied, 29 patients reported that they were being held against their will.

A bath once a week and toys under lock and key: Inna Miroshnychenko shows the conditions of a special school that costs almost UAH 20 million a year14.11.24, 17:20 • 18952 views

The prisoners had their documents and mobile phones confiscated, and, according to them, they are involved in forced unpaid labor.

The representative of the Ombudsman's Office in the Poltava region, Vladyslav Nosenko, summoned an investigative team of the National Police of Ukraine and representatives of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office. A criminal investigation has been opened into the detention of people against their will, and investigations are ongoing.

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days03.05.25, 22:25 • 15543 views

I demand strict adherence to the constitutional right of a person to freedom and personal inviolability! This case is under my personal control

- Dmytro Lubinets emphasized.

Let us remind you

In the Khmelnytskyi region, 44 people were illegally detained in a pseudo-rehabilitation center. Among the patients were also servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Kherson Oblast
