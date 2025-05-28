In a psychiatric hospital in the Poltava region, 29 people were held against their will - Lubinets

In the Poltava region, during a scheduled inspection of the KP "Regional Institution for the Provision of Psychiatric Care" of the Poltava Regional Council, a representative of the Ombudsman's Office discovered 29 people who were being held in a psychiatric institution against their will. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Details

According to him, during the inspection of a psychiatric institution in the Potava region within the framework of the National Preventive Mechanism, serious human rights violations were discovered.

In particular, in the room where compulsory medical measures were previously applied, 29 patients reported that they were being held against their will.

A bath once a week and toys under lock and key: Inna Miroshnychenko shows the conditions of a special school that costs almost UAH 20 million a year

The prisoners had their documents and mobile phones confiscated, and, according to them, they are involved in forced unpaid labor.

The representative of the Ombudsman's Office in the Poltava region, Vladyslav Nosenko, summoned an investigative team of the National Police of Ukraine and representatives of the Poltava Regional Prosecutor's Office. A criminal investigation has been opened into the detention of people against their will, and investigations are ongoing.

In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

I demand strict adherence to the constitutional right of a person to freedom and personal inviolability! This case is under my personal control - Dmytro Lubinets emphasized.

Let us remind you

In the Khmelnytskyi region, 44 people were illegally detained in a pseudo-rehabilitation center. Among the patients were also servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.