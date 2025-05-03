In Zakarpattia, a man held his wife on a chain for 10 days

In the village of Bilky, Zakarpattia region, a 70-year-old local resident is suspected of illegally detaining his 68-year-old wife for more than ten days, chaining her to furniture in the summer kitchen. This is reported by the Police of Zakarpattia region, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police officer of the Bilkiv community received information that a 70-year-old local resident illegally deprived his wife of her freedom in the village of Bilky, Khust district.

An investigative team of the Irshava police went to the scene to check. Law enforcement officers inspected the family's home and found the 68-year-old wife of the homeowner chained to furniture in the summer kitchen. During a conversation with the victim, it turned out that the 70-year-old man had deprived her of her freedom almost 2 weeks ago - the law enforcement officers said.

The police immediately released the woman from captivity, provided her with first aid and documented the event.

"According to this fact, investigators of police station No. 1 of the Khust District Police Department informed the man about the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 and Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., illegal imprisonment and intentional minor bodily injury," the police said in a statement.

The case is currently under pre-trial investigation.

