In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife in broad daylight by pushing her into a car

In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife in the middle of the street to clarify personal relationships. He forcibly pushed her into the car, but she managed to jump out of the car, but injured her arm while escaping. The attacker was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police in the Zakarpattia region.

On the morning of April 17, a resident of Uzhhorod called the police. He stated that a few minutes ago on Yuriya Venelina-Hutsy Street, a man he knew tried to kidnap a neighbor. Employees of the Uzhhorod District Police Department immediately left for the call. The police interviewed the applicant and the victim and found out that the woman left her home and was walking to the bus stop. At this time, a car drove up to her, from which a man jumped out and forcibly pushed her into the vehicle. - the message reads.

The applicant witnessed the incident. He tried to stop the crime, but the car drove away in an unknown direction. A few minutes later, the woman managed to jump out of the vehicle. However, she injured her arm while escaping from the attacker.

"The police found that a 44-year-old local resident, who is the ex-husband of the victim, was involved in the kidnapping of the resident of Uzhhorod. The attacker tried to kidnap her to clarify personal relationships," the police inform.

The police reviewed the recordings from surveillance cameras in the surrounding areas and oriented the police squads to search for the person involved.

As a result, the attacker was quickly found. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center.

Based on this fact, the investigators of the Uzhhorod District Police Department entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., illegal imprisonment or kidnapping. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing in the case.

Journalist Vitaliy Hlahola published a video on Telegram of a man pushing a woman into a car in Uzhhorod.

Addition

On April 10, a 27-year-old woman, who was brutally beaten, died in one of the hospitals in Chernivtsi. The police are checking the version of the 18-year-old boy's involvement in the beating of the deceased.

Barriers to a life without violence: why it is difficult to leave an abuser