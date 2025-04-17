In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife in broad daylight by pushing her into a car

$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11492 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57876 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57029 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65949 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65430 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59707 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52573 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57876 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62260 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77038 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116443 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125072 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3920 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22242 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26711 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121609 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63360 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife in broad daylight by pushing her into a car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7378 views

In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife by pushing her into a car. The woman escaped, injuring her arm, and the attacker was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife in broad daylight by pushing her into a car

In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife in the middle of the street to clarify personal relationships. He forcibly pushed her into the car, but she managed to jump out of the car, but injured her arm while escaping. The attacker was detained and placed in a temporary detention center. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police in the Zakarpattia region.

On the morning of April 17, a resident of Uzhhorod called the police. He stated that a few minutes ago on Yuriya Venelina-Hutsy Street, a man he knew tried to kidnap a neighbor. Employees of the Uzhhorod District Police Department immediately left for the call. The police interviewed the applicant and the victim and found out that the woman left her home and was walking to the bus stop. At this time, a car drove up to her, from which a man jumped out and forcibly pushed her into the vehicle.

- the message reads.

The applicant witnessed the incident. He tried to stop the crime, but the car drove away in an unknown direction. A few minutes later, the woman managed to jump out of the vehicle. However, she injured her arm while escaping from the attacker.

"The police found that a 44-year-old local resident, who is the ex-husband of the victim, was involved in the kidnapping of the resident of Uzhhorod. The attacker tried to kidnap her to clarify personal relationships," the police inform.

The police reviewed the recordings from surveillance cameras in the surrounding areas and oriented the police squads to search for the person involved.

As a result, the attacker was quickly found. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center.

Based on this fact, the investigators of the Uzhhorod District Police Department entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., illegal imprisonment or kidnapping. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing in the case.

Journalist Vitaliy Hlahola published a video on Telegram of a man pushing a woman into a car in Uzhhorod.

On April 10, a 27-year-old woman, who was brutally beaten, died in one of the hospitals in Chernivtsi. The police are checking the version of the 18-year-old boy's involvement in the beating of the deceased.

Barriers to a life without violence: why it is difficult to leave an abuser22.01.25, 13:07 • 318222 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Uzhhorod
