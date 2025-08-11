$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM • 19681 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM • 70382 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 146756 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 111998 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 283771 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 159337 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 344387 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
August 8, 01:00 PM • 312627 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107435 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 150046 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
750mm
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

In the occupied territories of Donetsk region, the occupation authorities “regulate” prices for drinking water, which is in critical shortage. Militants conduct raids against sellers who refuse to sell water at a fixed price.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region “regulate” water prices with terror amid its acute shortage - CNS

Against the backdrop of a critical shortage of drinking water in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk region, they began to "regulate" its prices. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the gauleiter Pushilin decided to "fight" with prices, not with the problem - in particular, for more than a week, militants have been raiding sellers who refused to sell water at the imposed 3.5 rubles/liter.

The real price of bottled water in the TOT reaches 80-100 rubles for 5 liters. Due to the unprofitability of trade, sales points are massively closing. In many areas, the only "sources" are emergency wells, rivers, or delivery from neighboring settlements. Such water is often dangerous for consumption

- the CNR reports.

They emphasize that under occupation, even basic needs in the TOT become a matter of survival, and "along with the 'Russian world' come ruin and death."

Recall

According to the CNR, in the occupied Donetsk region, drinking water is received exclusively by Russian military personnel. The local population buys it at inflated prices or has no access, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Without water, but with sewage: occupiers poison the last rivers in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS25.07.25, 08:04 • 3390 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Donetsk Oblast