Against the backdrop of a critical shortage of drinking water in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk region, they began to "regulate" its prices. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the gauleiter Pushilin decided to "fight" with prices, not with the problem - in particular, for more than a week, militants have been raiding sellers who refused to sell water at the imposed 3.5 rubles/liter.

The real price of bottled water in the TOT reaches 80-100 rubles for 5 liters. Due to the unprofitability of trade, sales points are massively closing. In many areas, the only "sources" are emergency wells, rivers, or delivery from neighboring settlements. Such water is often dangerous for consumption - the CNR reports.

They emphasize that under occupation, even basic needs in the TOT become a matter of survival, and "along with the 'Russian world' come ruin and death."

Recall

According to the CNR, in the occupied Donetsk region, drinking water is received exclusively by Russian military personnel. The local population buys it at inflated prices or has no access, which has led to a humanitarian catastrophe.

