In temporarily occupied Luhansk, sewage is simply discharged into the Luhanka River – one of the last water arteries that has not yet dried up. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the result of the occupiers' "management" is stench, mold, and a polluted riverbed.

The Luhanka River flows into the Siversky Donets, so larger reservoirs in the region are also at risk. Local residents are sounding the alarm: "This is our only water!" - the report says.

The CNR emphasizes that this is not just negligence – it is ecological terror that threatens the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Recall

According to ISW, the water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is worsening, leading to unsanitary living conditions. The Khanzhenkivske reservoir has become shallow, and the Don-Donbas water pipeline has reached a critically low level, causing a water shortage in the Donetsk region and Berdiansk.

