Russians are massively seizing housing in occupied Luhansk - CNS

Russians are massively seizing housing from residents of temporarily occupied Luhansk. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians began "legal" raiding of housing on Pavla Tkachenka, Entuziastiv, Samoilova streets and the Heroes of Stalingrad quarter.

Under the fake "federal" law, residents were given 30 days to submit documents in person - with a Russian passport. Otherwise, the apartments "transfer" to the occupation administration - the report says.

The CNS considers such actions by the occupiers as another gross violation of international law and the property rights of Ukrainians.

Recall

Russian occupiers approved a list of enterprises in Luhansk region for "privatization", including state mines and abandoned facilities. The CNS considers this to be looting, as all "ownership documents" are legally null and void.

It was also reported that the occupiers in Luhansk region are forcing students of vocational schools to practice at a local prosthetic factory. This is due to the need for prostheses for Russian soldiers returning from the war without limbs.

