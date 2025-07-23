$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 06:15 PM
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Publications
Exclusives
Russians are massively seizing housing in occupied Luhansk - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1684 views

Russian occupiers have started "legal" housing raiding in Luhansk, demanding residents submit documents with a Russian passport within 30 days. Otherwise, apartments will be transferred to the occupation administration, which is a gross violation of international law.

Russians are massively seizing housing in occupied Luhansk - CNS

Russians are massively seizing housing from residents of temporarily occupied Luhansk. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians began "legal" raiding of housing on Pavla Tkachenka, Entuziastiv, Samoilova streets and the Heroes of Stalingrad quarter.

Under the fake "federal" law, residents were given 30 days to submit documents in person - with a Russian passport. Otherwise, the apartments "transfer" to the occupation administration

- the report says.

The CNS considers such actions by the occupiers as another gross violation of international law and the property rights of Ukrainians.

Recall

Russian occupiers approved a list of enterprises in Luhansk region for "privatization", including state mines and abandoned facilities. The CNS considers this to be looting, as all "ownership documents" are legally null and void.

It was also reported that the occupiers in Luhansk region are forcing students of vocational schools to practice at a local prosthetic factory. This is due to the need for prostheses for Russian soldiers returning from the war without limbs.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Luhansk
