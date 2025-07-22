Occupiers are massively seizing television equipment in the occupied territories - CNS

The enemy is massively seizing television equipment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russians are forcibly taking away equipment from people that allows them to watch Ukrainian television.

Just last week - over 1000 sets. The goal is to completely clear the information space. Instead, people are being forced into the "Russian world" through free satellite receivers - the report says.

The CNR claims that "this is not just censorship, it is occupational control over thoughts."

Recall

In the occupied territories, Russians are conducting raids to seize satellite television equipment from local residents. Instead, the population is given free access to Russian propaganda channels.

Peskov admitted to the existence of military censorship in Russia