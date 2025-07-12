Peskov admitted to the existence of military censorship in Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that wartime censorship in Russia is justified. This was reported by Reuters, citing Peskov's interview with a Russian publication, informs UNN.

The publication reminds that Russian authorities quickly blocked Russian-language media in February 2022 to suppress dissenting voices when Russia invaded Ukraine, and introduced laws threatening years of imprisonment for those who "discredit" the army.

According to Peskov, many media outlets have been closed, and some reporters have emigrated from the country over the past three years.

"But do not forget the situation we are in. Now is a time of military censorship, unprecedented for our country. After all, the war continues in the information space as well." - the publication quotes Peskov.

The authors remind that Russian authorities also blocked social networks X, Meta Platforms, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as YouTube - the most popular foreign video platform in the country at that time.

"It would be wrong to turn a blind eye to media outlets that deliberately engage in discrediting Russia. Therefore, I believe that this regime (censorship) is justified now," Peskov said.

In the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, along with a significant restriction of access to YouTube, some VPN services also stopped working. Lantern and NTHLink services are completely non-functional.

