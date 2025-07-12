$41.820.05
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
July 11, 02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
July 11, 11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
July 11, 09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
July 11, 08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Peskov admitted to the existence of military censorship in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that military censorship in Russia is justified, citing "war in the information space." Russian authorities have blocked media and social networks, and introduced laws on "discrediting" the army.

Peskov admitted to the existence of military censorship in Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that wartime censorship in Russia is justified. This was reported by Reuters, citing Peskov's interview with a Russian publication, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Russian authorities quickly blocked Russian-language media in February 2022 to suppress dissenting voices when Russia invaded Ukraine, and introduced laws threatening years of imprisonment for those who "discredit" the army.

According to Peskov, many media outlets have been closed, and some reporters have emigrated from the country over the past three years.

"But do not forget the situation we are in. Now is a time of military censorship, unprecedented for our country. After all, the war continues in the information space as well."

- the publication quotes Peskov.

The authors remind that Russian authorities also blocked social networks X, Meta Platforms, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as YouTube - the most popular foreign video platform in the country at that time.

"It would be wrong to turn a blind eye to media outlets that deliberately engage in discrediting Russia. Therefore, I believe that this regime (censorship) is justified now," Peskov said.

Recall

In the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, along with a significant restriction of access to YouTube, some VPN services also stopped working. Lantern and NTHLink services are completely non-functional.

“Not like in North Korea, but necessary": Syrsky on the introduction of censorship23.01.25, 19:50 • 32185 views

