“Not like in North Korea, but necessary": Syrsky on the introduction of censorship

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that censorship is necessary during the war. Syrsky said this in an interview with Radio Bayraktar, UNN reports.

It is necessary (censored - ed.). I don't want to introduce a dictatorship like in North Korea, I just want to say that the war... we are not the only ones fighting all over the world, and there is a certain set of actions that must be taken. They are actually defined by the law of Ukraine on martial law. You know that there are many restrictions that are introduced there. These restrictions are not just some kind of news, some kind of demand to restrict someone's rights, they are simply a necessity, - Syrsky said.

He gave an example of when it was necessary to keep the details of the Ukrainian army's operations in Kharkiv and Kursk regions secret from the enemy. At that time, thanks to the silence on the air, the Russians thought that the Ukrainian army was no longer capable of active combat operations.

We need to talk about the real situation so that people understand that the war is here, next to us. That people are being wounded and, unfortunately, killed here. So that there is not such a sharp difference between the front and the rear, - Syrsky added.

