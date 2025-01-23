“Not like in North Korea, but necessary": Syrsky on the introduction of censorship

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 93412 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100947 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108901 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103947 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136016 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103798 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120371 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 67735 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115141 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 39351 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 37610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 93443 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132487 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157328 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29944 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 37497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115123 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120361 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140497 views
“Not like in North Korea, but necessary": Syrsky on the introduction of censorship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32077 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that censorship is necessary in times of war, but not like in North Korea. According to him, it helps to keep military operations secret.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized that censorship is necessary during the war. Syrsky said this in an interview with Radio Bayraktar, UNN reports.

It is necessary (censored - ed.). I don't want to introduce a dictatorship like in North Korea, I just want to say that the war... we are not the only ones fighting all over the world, and there is a certain set of actions that must be taken. They are actually defined by the law of Ukraine on martial law. You know that there are many restrictions that are introduced there. These restrictions are not just some kind of news, some kind of demand to restrict someone's rights, they are simply a necessity,

- Syrsky said.

He gave an example of when it was necessary to keep the details of the Ukrainian army's operations in Kharkiv and Kursk regions secret from the enemy. At that time, thanks to the silence on the air, the Russians thought that the Ukrainian army was no longer capable of active combat operations.

We need to talk about the real situation so that people understand that the war is here, next to us. That people are being wounded and, unfortunately, killed here. So that there is not such a sharp difference between the front and the rear,

- Syrsky added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump wants to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising