Stabbing attack in Michigan supermarket: 11 people injured

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 05:25 PM • 10732 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 26088 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 39468 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 68500 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 175960 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 75872 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 69859 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 114410 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42558 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 56345 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
76%
748mm
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV for the first time received a representative of the Moscow PatriarchateJuly 26, 06:21 PM • 5422 views
Compartment cars with seats: Ukrzaliznytsia announced additional routes on popular directionsJuly 26, 06:59 PM • 7352 views
Not only will they be disconnected, but also drained: Russian sailors and paratroopers will not be able to "normally" celebrate their professional holidaysJuly 26, 07:57 PM • 5540 views
Fought on Ukraine's side: politician from pro-Russian "Alternative for Germany" may be expelled from the partyJuly 26, 08:42 PM • 4142 views
ISW: Russia is preparing even larger strikes on Ukraine in the autumn11:27 PM • 3042 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 175953 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 114407 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 161572 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 134901 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 154607 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Georgia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 13014 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 14620 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 15010 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 16484 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 259587 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
Facebook

Stabbing attack in Michigan supermarket: 11 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

In a Walmart supermarket in Traverse City, Michigan, 11 people were stabbed. A 42-year-old suspect has been detained, and six victims are in critical condition.

Stabbing attack in Michigan supermarket: 11 people injured

Eleven people were injured in stabbings committed by a man at a Walmart supermarket in Traverse City, Michigan. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 42-year-old suspect, a Michigan resident, was taken into custody,

There is no information to indicate the presence of other suspects

- said County Sheriff Michael Shea.

He did not name the suspect but said authorities believe he acted alone. The incident occurred near the checkout. Ordinary citizens participated in neutralizing the suspect. He himself was not injured.

According to medics, six victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition. All received stab wounds. According to the sheriff, a "standard folding knife-style weapon" was used.

"Violence is very rare for our area. But, unfortunately, no one is immune to it," Shea summarized.

Recall

Recently in Los Angeles, more than 20 people were injured after a car drove into a crowd in East Hollywood. The scene on West Santa Monica Boulevard is in the area of a music venue.

Shooting in the USA: leaflets "No Kings" found in the car of the suspect in the attack14.06.25, 21:35 • 10136 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Michigan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9