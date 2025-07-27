Stabbing attack in Michigan supermarket: 11 people injured

Eleven people were injured in stabbings committed by a man at a Walmart supermarket in Traverse City, Michigan. This was reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 42-year-old suspect, a Michigan resident, was taken into custody,

There is no information to indicate the presence of other suspects - said County Sheriff Michael Shea.

He did not name the suspect but said authorities believe he acted alone. The incident occurred near the checkout. Ordinary citizens participated in neutralizing the suspect. He himself was not injured.

According to medics, six victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition. All received stab wounds. According to the sheriff, a "standard folding knife-style weapon" was used.

"Violence is very rare for our area. But, unfortunately, no one is immune to it," Shea summarized.

Recall

Recently in Los Angeles, more than 20 people were injured after a car drove into a crowd in East Hollywood. The scene on West Santa Monica Boulevard is in the area of a music venue.

Shooting in the USA: leaflets "No Kings" found in the car of the suspect in the attack