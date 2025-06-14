Shooting in the USA: leaflets "No Kings" found in the car of the suspect in the attack

The Minnesota State Patrol released a photo of "No Kings" leaflets found inside the suspect's car in the armed attack on politicians, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

State Patrol Colonel Christina Bogoevich said earlier on Saturday that "there were leaflets in the suspect's car that read 'No Kings'."

Officials are asking the public not to attend demonstrations planned for today across the state.

The US was gripped by "No kings" protests on Trump's birthday and the army's anniversary

It is currently known that the organizers of "No Kings" announced that all protests across Minnesota have been canceled after two state legislators and their spouses were attacked.

In Minnesota, as a result of armed attacks, killed Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband. Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured, and the search for the shooter continues.

Shooting in the USA: a list of 70 names for execution was found in the suspect's car