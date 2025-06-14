Shooting in the USA: a list of 70 names for execution was found in the suspect's car

Law enforcement officers found a hit list with nearly 70 names in the car of a suspect from Minnesota. This was reported to CNN by a law enforcement official who was informed about the case, reports UNN.

Details

Among the names were abortion specialists, abortion rights advocates, and legislators from Minnesota and other states, the official added. Law enforcement officers also found a Father's Day card addressed to the suspect in a bag full of ammunition, the official said.

A second official who was briefed on the case reiterated to CNN's Holmes Lybrand that he was targeting abortion specialists.

Recall

In Minnesota, as a result of armed attacks, legislative representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed. Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured, and the search for the shooter is ongoing.