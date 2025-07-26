$41.770.00
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
05:25 PM • 2956 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 12049 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 30842 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 62260 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 165008 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 73253 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 68962 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 110281 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42371 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55701 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2962 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the list of nominations for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine from 7 to 13. The changes were introduced by decree No. 553/2025 on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the prize's establishment.

New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the list of nominations. From now on, there will be 13 awards instead of 7, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state amended the Regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine by signing decree No. 553/2025.

According to the document, up to thirteen National Prizes will now be awarded annually in the following nominations:

  • prose;
    • poetry;
      • literary criticism and art history;
        • journalism and publicistics;
          • musical art;
            • concert and performing arts;
              • theatrical art;
                • cinema;
                  • visual arts;
                    • photography;
                      • decorative and applied arts;
                        • design (by types determined by the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee);
                          • creative curatorship of cultural and artistic projects.

                            The National Prize is awarded to creators (authors, performers) of new original works published (released) within the last five years (but no later than six months before their nomination for the National Prize), and for the National Prize in the nomination of creative curatorship of cultural and artistic projects, the direct author of a cultural and artistic project (work) that was implemented as a meaningful and holistic cultural phenomenon within the last five years (but no later than six months before its nomination for the National Prize) is nominated, provided that this project is the result of the author's creative work. Monographic scientific research, textbooks, manuals, and album catalogs cannot be nominated for the National Prize. The types of design in the design nomination for which the competition will be held in the current year are determined annually by the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee

                             - stated in the decree.

                            The winners of the Shevchenko Prize 2025 have been announced: who will receive half a million hryvnias09.03.25, 13:14 • 26230 views

                            Antonina Tumanova

                            Antonina Tumanova

                            PoliticsCulture
                            Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                            Ukraine
