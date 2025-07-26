New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the list of nominations. From now on, there will be 13 awards instead of 7, UNN reports.

The head of state amended the Regulations on the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine by signing decree No. 553/2025.

According to the document, up to thirteen National Prizes will now be awarded annually in the following nominations:

prose;

poetry;

literary criticism and art history;

journalism and publicistics;

musical art;

concert and performing arts;

theatrical art;

cinema;

visual arts;

photography;

decorative and applied arts;

design (by types determined by the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee);

creative curatorship of cultural and artistic projects.

The National Prize is awarded to creators (authors, performers) of new original works published (released) within the last five years (but no later than six months before their nomination for the National Prize), and for the National Prize in the nomination of creative curatorship of cultural and artistic projects, the direct author of a cultural and artistic project (work) that was implemented as a meaningful and holistic cultural phenomenon within the last five years (but no later than six months before its nomination for the National Prize) is nominated, provided that this project is the result of the author's creative work. Monographic scientific research, textbooks, manuals, and album catalogs cannot be nominated for the National Prize. The types of design in the design nomination for which the competition will be held in the current year are determined annually by the Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee - stated in the decree.

