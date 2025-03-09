The winners of the Shevchenko Prize 2025 have been announced: who will receive half a million hryvnias
Kyiv • UNN
The President approved 8 laureates of the National Shevchenko Prize for 2025. The winners will receive 484 thousand hryvnias for their achievements in art and culture.
On Sunday, March 9, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved the list of laureates of the National Prize of Ukraine named after Taras Shevchenko for the year 2025 by his decree. The corresponding decree No. 155/2025 was published on the official internet representation of the president, reports UNN.
Details
Laureates of the Shevchenko Prize 2025:
- director Vasyl Vovkun - for the opera "The Fox Mykyta", ballet "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors", modern ballet "Know Yourself!", theatrical cantata "Psalms of War!" of the Lviv National Opera;
- poet Yuriy Izdryk - for the poetry book "Collection";
- artist Zhanna Kadyrova - for the personal exhibition "Trajectory of Flights";
- journalist, sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pavlo Kazarin - for the project "War-time Journalism in the online publication 'Ukrainska Pravda'";
- masters of Petrykivka painting Valentyna Karpets-Yermolaieva, Andriy and Maria Pikush, Natalia Rybak - for the artistic project "Petrykivka Painting: Defending Identity";
- violinist Bohdana Pivnenko - for concert programs of 2019-2024;
- director Oleksandr Sanin, cameraman Serhiy Mykhalchuk, composer Alla Zahaykevych - for the feature film "Dovbush";
- composer Oleksandr Shymko - for the sacred mystery "Viry" for mixed choir, authentic voices, soprano, and symphonic orchestra based on ancient prayer, biblical, and Ukrainian folk texts.
The amount of the National Prize of Ukraine named after Taras Shevchenko this year will be 484,480 hryvnias, which is 55,480 hryvnias more than in 2024.
