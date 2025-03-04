Trump nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. This was reported by UNN citing a post on social media platform X (Twitter) by U.S. House of Representatives member, Republican Darrell Issa.
Details
Today I nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more.
However, Darrell Issa did not specify what merits the President of the United States deserves to receive one of the most prestigious international awards.
