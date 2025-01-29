Elon Musk has become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize: what is known about the nomination

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 53487 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 81330 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127208 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132263 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103677 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113377 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116958 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100855 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 36531 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115466 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 42397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109974 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 53487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132263 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154477 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 17534 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109974 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115466 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139260 views
Elon Musk has become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize: what is known about the nomination

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76637 views

Billionaire Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is related to his contribution to the protection of freedom of speech and human rights.

Musk has become a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. This was reported by a member of the European Parliament Branko Grims, UNN reports.

Details

In the United States, the famous billionaire Elon Musk was nominated for the Nobel Prize for his contribution to the protection of freedom of speech and human rights.

The decision to nominate Musk was justified by the fact that he makes significant efforts to ensure an open discussion in society, promoting the free flow of information. His activities in this area are an important contribution to the preservation of democratic values and the maintenance of international peace.

Today, a petition was successfully submitted to award Elon Musk the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his consistent commitment to the fundamental human right to freedom of public expression, and thus to peace. We sincerely thank all the co-authors and everyone who helped with this challenging project

- from message by Branko Grims.

Recall

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has criticized Elon Musk's recent attacks on France and Europe. According to the head of government, the billionaire poses a threat to democracies. 

“Elon Musk poses a threat to democracies” - Prime Minister of France28.01.25, 01:19 • 30631 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

