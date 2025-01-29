Elon Musk has become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize: what is known about the nomination

Musk has become a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. This was reported by a member of the European Parliament Branko Grims, UNN reports.

Details

In the United States, the famous billionaire Elon Musk was nominated for the Nobel Prize for his contribution to the protection of freedom of speech and human rights.

The decision to nominate Musk was justified by the fact that he makes significant efforts to ensure an open discussion in society, promoting the free flow of information. His activities in this area are an important contribution to the preservation of democratic values and the maintenance of international peace.

Today, a petition was successfully submitted to award Elon Musk the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his consistent commitment to the fundamental human right to freedom of public expression, and thus to peace. We sincerely thank all the co-authors and everyone who helped with this challenging project - from message by Branko Grims.

Recall

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has criticized Elon Musk's recent attacks on France and Europe. According to the head of government, the billionaire poses a threat to democracies.

“Elon Musk poses a threat to democracies” - Prime Minister of France