Ukrainian soldiers, together with units of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the "Brotherhood" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stopped the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region and prevented their movement towards Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to UNN.

Details

During the battles and clearings, RDK fighters captured 16 servicemen of the Russian army. Among them were the so-called "flag-bearers" who were supposed to film staged videos about the alleged capture of Ukrainian settlements, including the village of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also released a video with footage of infantry assaults, tank crew operations, drone strikes, and moments of capturing Russian prisoners.

Intelligence officers remind: appearing with weapons and "tricolors" on our land ends the same way - with destruction - emphasized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Defense Forces stopped the occupiers' offensive and held Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region - OSOU "Dnipro"