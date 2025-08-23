$41.220.00
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 30332 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 30109 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 19253 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 42806 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31577 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 30041 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25512 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24942 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14045 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Defense Forces stopped Russian offensive in Donetsk region and captured 16 servicemen - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Ukrainian military, together with RDK and the HUR MO's "Brotherhood," stopped the Russian offensive in Donetsk region, preventing their advance to the Dnipropetrovsk region. During the battles, 16 prisoners were captured, including "flag bearers" for staged videos.

Defense Forces stopped Russian offensive in Donetsk region and captured 16 servicemen - HUR

Ukrainian soldiers, together with units of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the "Brotherhood" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stopped the advance of Russian troops in Donetsk region and prevented their movement towards Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to UNN.

Details

During the battles and clearings, RDK fighters captured 16 servicemen of the Russian army. Among them were the so-called "flag-bearers" who were supposed to film staged videos about the alleged capture of Ukrainian settlements, including the village of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also released a video with footage of infantry assaults, tank crew operations, drone strikes, and moments of capturing Russian prisoners.

Intelligence officers remind: appearing with weapons and "tricolors" on our land ends the same way - with destruction

- emphasized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Defense Forces stopped the occupiers' offensive and held Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region - OSOU "Dnipro"23.08.25, 21:32 • 1476 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle