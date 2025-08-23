$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Defense Forces stopped the occupiers' offensive and held Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region - OSOU "Dnipro"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Servicemen of the 37th Marine Brigade and the 214th Separate Assault Battalion OPFOR are holding Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to regain control, but Ukrainian military personnel are holding their positions.

Defense Forces stopped the occupiers' offensive and held Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region - OSOU "Dnipro"

Servicemen of the 3 7th Separate Marine Brigade, together with the 214th Separate Assault Battalion OPFOR, stopped the advance of Russian occupation forces and are holding the settlement of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast under control, UNN reports with reference to OSUV "Dnipro".

Details

As of today, August 23, the enemy is trying to regain control over the settlement and continues active assault operations in this direction. Despite this, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions.

Side by side with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, our marines stand firmly in defense of the Ukrainian people and continue to destroy the enemy

- noted the brigade.

Recall

Recently, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, regained control over most of the settlement of Tovste in Donetsk Oblast. Part of the settlement remains under Russian occupation.

71 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff23.08.25, 17:11 • 2062 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine