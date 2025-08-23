Defense Forces stopped the occupiers' offensive and held Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region - OSOU "Dnipro"

Servicemen of the 3 7th Separate Marine Brigade, together with the 214th Separate Assault Battalion OPFOR, stopped the advance of Russian occupation forces and are holding the settlement of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast under control, UNN reports with reference to OSUV "Dnipro".

Details

As of today, August 23, the enemy is trying to regain control over the settlement and continues active assault operations in this direction. Despite this, Ukrainian troops are holding their positions.

Side by side with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, our marines stand firmly in defense of the Ukrainian people and continue to destroy the enemy - noted the brigade.

Recall

Recently, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, regained control over most of the settlement of Tovste in Donetsk Oblast. Part of the settlement remains under Russian occupation.

