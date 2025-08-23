$41.220.00
71 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The General Staff reports 71 combat engagements at the front as of 4:00 PM. The most active battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, 71 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The Russian army is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Klyusy, Huta-Studenetska, Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Bila Berezka, Sumy region; also, air strikes hit Stara Huta, Nova Huta, and Bunyakine, Sumy region.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice, and battles are ongoing. The enemy also launched 4 air strikes, using 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 82 shellings, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher system. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active actions and were successful in certain areas.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, two combat engagements took place.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions three times during the day in the areas of Zapadne, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupyansk. The Defense Forces successfully repelled two attacks, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, and towards Shandryholove, Dronivka; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian military repelled five enemy attacks, three combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders advanced seven times on the positions of our units in the direction of Pleshchiyivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, and Popove Yar. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance 23 times to our positions near the settlements of Mayak, Nove Shakhove, Krasny Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and towards the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Balagan, Molodetske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Vilne Pole, Maliyivka, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Olhivka, and towards Ivanivka, Zaporizhzhia. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions at this time.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, two attempts by the enemy to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred at this time.

Training with Russia: AFU officer does not consider options for invasion of Ukraine from Belarus23.08.25, 15:09 • 1482 views

